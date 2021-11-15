Seeing non-stop flights in many emerging international markets: IndiGo CEO

While Covid was the worst period for airlines globally in terms of losing business, it was also a time that changed consumer and market behaviors. One of the views that resonated most in the airline industry is that passengers are increasingly preferring to fly on non-stop roads for fear of catching the virus. IndiGo low-cost airline CEO Ronojoy Dutta, who spoke with Pranav Mukul, expects this trend to stay and said the company is looking to capitalize on this by expanding into new international markets as the only non-stop service. He also spoke about the formation of the aviation industry in the context of a revitalized Air India.

Edited excerpts:

The festival season saw a large number of passengers. Is this moment likely to continue?

It has been a very strong Diwali. We reached 87 percent of the load factor in a few days. The capacity of our system on a November 8th day was the highest ever, even before Covid. So there are some good things that are happening in terms of capacity and revenue. It has been a strong season and we are optimistic to move forward.

In the context of aircraft deliveries that IndiGo expects, are you looking to delve deeper into your existing markets or go wide and create new ones both domestically and internationally?

We definitely want to grow internationally in a big way. Prior to Covid, international was 25 percent of our capacity. We want to grow both locally and internationally, but I think in about 5-6 years from now, internationals will be around 30-40 percent of our capacity. International will grow faster than domestic. During Covid, we have expanded a lot at level 2 and level 3 stations and the good news is that demand in the metro-metro segments is also returning. Once this air bubble expands on a regular schedule, there are many new markets we want to fly to Moscow, Tel Aviv, Milan, Nairobi, Bali. But of course we have to wait for Covid restrictions to be lifted.

What is the strategy behind your plan for international enlargement?

The thought process is that there is demand in those markets and passengers from those markets are not able to come to India without stopping. So whether it is Nairobi or Dusseldorf, they all stop in Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, etc. and similarly from Bali and Manila, they stop in Singapore or Bangkok. So everything is with a stop. Well, look at making these connections without interruption, which is a good thing from the point of view of customers and from the point of view of competitors. This is why we are very optimistic about these markets because there is no relentless competition at all in those markets.

There seems to be a view that customers prefer non-stop flights over one stop because of Covid. Is this trend likely to continue in the long run?

Absolutely. This non-stop against a stop has been a recurring issue in the industry for a long time. I tried non-stop from west to Air Canada, I tried to do Toronto-Delhi, in United, we did a Chicago-Delhi and then in Air Sahara too, we tried London. The problem is that these non-stop flights face many one-stop problems. Between Delhi and London, we counted that there are 22 ways to get there through Oman, Dubai, Amsterdam and people never paid premium non-stop. But that has changed, and as a result you are seeing United doing San Francisco in Bangalore and American doing Seattle in Delhi. These things were unthinkable. But now I believe it is here to stay and it works for us.

How much is your growth strategy dictated by the strategy of a single fleet and the product you have to offer?

The good thing about the Airbus A320 family (A320, A321, A321XLR) is that they have shared cabins. The same pilot who can fly an A320 can fly an A321 and can fly an A321XLR. So there is no fleet complexity, but the product at the rear is different. Therefore, we are not entering into the complexity of the fleet. We have ATR aircraft, which is definitely another fleet, but all this analysis we have done on different airlines shows that beyond 20-25 aircraft, it does not matter. If there are less than 25 aircraft, it means if you have eight from one fleet and 14 from another, you have big problems. But if you have 50 from one and 60 from another, it does not matter. This was also our opinion in CFM vs Pratt because our fleet is so big now that even if we have two types of engines, they are quite large in number where there is no complexity.

In light of the approaching Air India and Akasa deinvestment, how do you view the development of competition?

First of all, let me tell you that I’m very happy with Air India’s investment. It’s good for the country, the aviation industry and also IndiGo, and I’ll tell you why. Having a competitor, not driven by basic economics but by politics, and having a taxpayer as a pillow, was not healthy for us. He also got a lot of unfair advantages if slots were made available in Mumbai, they always got the first preference. All of these things are equal and, consequently, I think this is a good thing for the industry. Will there be more competition? Of course. But there is a degree of division between Vistara and Air India on the one hand, and us. They are full service carriers, we are not. They will fly wide-body aircraft in London and New York, we will fly narrow-body aircraft at a distance of 6-7 hours.

During Covid, IndiGo made many charter flights. Does this have the potential to translate into a permanent airline business strategy?

The cards have been a positive surprise and, I think, it is a permanent change. Let me give you some examples we have done charter for religious groups in Nairobi, we have done three charter for student groups in Tashkent, we have done charter for transport companies all over the world, we have done charter in Male and now Phuket. We have made many wedding cards. It’s a good solid business, and in addition to passengers, we are also doing freight charter in Singapore, Yangon, Hanoi. We see cards as a permanent revenue stream for us. Are we also looking at the services planned for these cities? Of course we are. I did not know that there was so much demand in these cities.