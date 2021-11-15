Three remain in custody for blast at Liverpool Women ‘s Hospital UK news

Three people remain in custody as counterterrorism police and MI5 continue to investigate a car bomb blast at a Liverpool hospital that killed one person and injured another.

A taxi exploded in flames outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital at 10:59 a.m. on Memorial Sunday. Police later confirmed that a male passenger was declared dead at the scene.

The taxi driver, who is widely mentioned in reports as David Perry, of Kirkdale, managed to escape before the flames spread and is in the hospital in a stable condition.

He has not been arrested and unverified reports have suggested he locked an assailant in the car after spotting suspicious activity.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson has praised the driver, telling the BBC Radio 4s Today program: The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely horrific hospital accident .

She added: Well, we knew the taxi driver had caught sight and closed the doors, we knew early on. However, she added that it was important not to get involved in speculation about the incident.

Oliver Dowden, the leader of the Conservative party, told Sky News: Is not this the contrast between the cowards of the terrorist attack and the bravery of ordinary Britons up and down the country, who put the lives of other peoples before their own lives.

Clearly one has to see exactly what happened, but if so, it is another example of courage and true courage.

Carl Bessant, whose partner had just given birth to a baby, was inside the hospital at the time of the blast. He told the BBC: “We were so close and she was feeding the baby when it happened. We heard a loud noise and looked out the window. We saw the car on fire and someone jumped out shouting, and there was someone inside the car.

The Northwest Counterterrorism Police Unit said three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, were arrested in the Kensington area of ​​Liverpool and arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the incident and continued to be questioned on Monday. The MI5 security service is also helping.

An armed police officer on Rutland Avenue. Liverpool, after the explosion. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA

The three arrests took place on Sutcliffe Street, where witnesses reported seeing armed officers boarding a terraced house on Sunday afternoon.

Sutcliffe and Boaler Street sections remain cordoned off, with a large police presence at the scene as investigations continue. There was a similar scene on Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park, with counterterrorism officers they saw in the neighborhood.

Manchester United police, offering updates from the Northwest Counter-Terrorism Unit, said: A large cordon has been set up on Rutland Avenue in Liverpool and a small number of addresses have been evacuated as a precaution.

Officers wearing vests marked “Negotiator” entered the cordon earlier Sunday afternoon.

Locals said police arrived around 1 p.m. Officers guarded a property with terraces as the nearby surrounding area was fenced.

A number of residents on Rutland Avenue were evacuated from their homes. A police operation continued after midnight with armed officers inside the cordon.

Earlier, images of a burnt vehicle and then burnt out of the hospital were spread on the internet.

A Merseyside police spokesman said: “So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which stopped at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter: My thoughts are with all those affected by the horrific incident in Liverpool today. I want to thank the emergency services for their prompt response and professionalism and the police for their continued work in the investigation.

Armed police near the site of the blast. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA

Merseyside Police Chief Serena Kennedy offered her safety for the incident. “While I understand that today’s incident may cause concern in our communities, it should be noted that events of this nature are very rare,” she said.

Merseyside Police will continue to liaise with community groups, community leaders, partner agencies and individuals in the coming days and weeks to ensure that any concerns are addressed and that we provide the best service possible. for local residents.

There will also be an increased and visible police presence on the streets of Merseyside and I would encourage people to engage with my officers and raise any concerns they may have.

The Women’s Hospital in Liverpool said access to the visits was restricted until further notice. Patients were taken to other hospitals where possible for most of Sunday.

In a statement, the hospital said: Anyone having meetings at the hospital will notice an increased security and police presence at the scene.

Phil Garrigan, fire chief of the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said the car fire at Liverpool Women’s Hospital took place in full when two devices arrived shortly after 11 p.m.

He told reporters at the scene: Operational teams extinguished the fire quickly, but as repeated by the police chief, there was a fatal.

Another individual had left the vehicle before the fire developed to the extent that it appeared.