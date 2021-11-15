International
Covid-19: Some teachers waiting for the last day for the vaccine in protest of the mandate, says the union
Some teachers may have left him until the last day to get the Covid-19 vaccine in protest against MANDATE, says a union leader.
From Tuesday, all the people who face a high risk of exposure to Covid-19 and work in the health and disability sectors, education or prisons should have received the first dose.
Those who have not been vaccinated will not be allowed in schools and although most classes will take place normally, there are concerns about remote and rural schools, which have low staff numbers and where support teachers are difficult to reach. to be found.
The Ministry of Education does not know how many teachers will not be present, but says some schools are expecting disruptions.
Post-Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) President Melanie Webber said some teachers have resigned over the issue, saying some will be vaccinated against their wishes.
It is a very difficult time for schools because these are colleagues whom you have worked with, valued and respected, but they have made this decision that they will not be vaccinated, so they cannot stay in schools.
The head of the Ministry of Education, Anna Welanyk, said that the vast majority of employees and organizations in the education sector support vaccination.
We recognize that the vaccine mandate is a very personal matter for many people and it poses a challenge to some school and treatment leaders who are anticipating they may experience some disruptions, she said.
Although the schools would have compiled a list of staff who had been vaccinated, they were not required to pass the information to the ministry.
New Zealand Federation of Directors President Perry Rush asked why the ministry had no national data.
The only way a school would be able to ask for support is if they get the phone or email the local principal.
Many schools would have a very high degree of compliance, he said.
We have had more reports of challenges in our small, rural and remote communities, where there is a real shortage of support staff and this is much more troubling.
Steven Mustor, acting principal of Christchurch school Rudolf Steiner, said there was a strong commitment from him and other principals to support staff to continue to do the work they want.
He was still working with a number of staff to fulfill the mandate, but did not say how much.
We feel confident that we will be able to let the school continue to function and give our special character as effectively as we were at the beginning of the year.
The integrated state school in Opawa takes students from year 1 to 13 and has a list of 358.
It is learned that four teachers from the school and four from the kindergarten would be fired due to the mandate, while two remained on the fence on Monday.
Mustor, who has been vaccinated twice, said the school administration board had a legal obligation to comply with the order, but acknowledged that some parents have had concerns about the mandate in general.
Likewise, there have been families who are strongly pro-mandate.
One parent, who did not want to be named, said he had a lot of emotions at school on Monday.
A flower and song delivery was organized after school for outgoing teachers.
Some teachers had been in school for about 20 years and had taught some parents at school, another parent said.
Another parent, who was fully vaccinated and in support of the vaccine, said she was on the fence about her term.
Separation within the community … is a very hot topic, she said.
Those who are really passionate are really passionate.
A parent of a kindergarten student said a strong anti-vaxx community was definitely part of the school.
She thought it was too extreme to mandate the vaccine, but believed it was important to keep people safe.
Lake Hawea early childhood teacher Kimberley Skiller would be out of work by Tuesday because she did not want to be vaccinated and did not believe the mandate was fair.
Choosing to quit her job was not easy, she said.
It’s incredibly sad. I have been here for only six months [from the United Kingdom], but I have worked in an early childhood context throughout my adult life.
