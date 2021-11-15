Leonardo AW609 Tiltrotor Bend in Dubai





Making five stops en route to Dubai from Italy due to restrictions on the test aircraft radius, the AW609 tiltrotor arrived in the Middle East last month to be exhibited at Expo 2020. Tiltrotor took a break from his duties at Expo to make his Dubai Air Show debut. With further work pending to achieve Federal Aviation Administration certification, Leonardo has yet to place orders for the tiltrotor and is likely to continue testing its four prototypes as early as next year. The AW609 flew to Dubai for the opening ceremony of the innovative Expo 2020 helicopter terminal, built by Leonardo in partnership with the Abu Dhabi-based oil and gas operator and charter provider Falcon Aviation Services. AW609 test pilot Gianfranco Cito, one of only 10 pilots approved to fly with a tilt rotor, said the test would be completed by August 2022. “The type of mission could be civilian use or potentially search-and-rescue or police-type work. , “he said. “The key concept is that you can fly up, fast and vertically.” The AW609 can fly at over 270 knots and in a range of more than 750 nm, which increases to almost 1100 nm with auxiliary tanks. It can accommodate nine passengers, flies at a maximum altitude of 25,000 feet and can be lifted vertically in helicopter mode or from rotor runways placed in a more horizontal position. William Sunick, head of tiltrotor marketing at Leonardo, said FAA certification is a key goal for the AW609 program. Its hybrid nature led to a new approach by the FAA, which is conducting classification efforts on the basis that FAA regulations Part 23, Part 25 and Part 29 all apply to aircraft. “It’s not a single measure for everyone,” Sunick said. “I’m using the existing regulatory framework. It will help … to see what criteria are applicable to this from the point of view of aircraft configuration. And then there may be some new ones that we are looking at. We have a flexibility to great because we can take off like a helicopter, like an airplane – or something in between. “ Such a capability made testing and approval much more complex, according to Sunick. “We need to have this broad certification base,” he said. “And that’s also one of the reasons we’re getting, let me say, a longer time to get certification – because we have to demonstrate things.” Leonardo maintains strong ties with the civil and defense sectors in the UAE and hopes to use those relationships to set up the tiltrotor business. The company is also showcasing its helicopters and a wide range of other equipment at the air show. “In 2019, the Dubai Airshow was the last major airspace and defense event before the pandemic,” said Leonardo’s commercial chief Pasquale Di Bartolomeo. “This year’s edition, which is taking place as we begin to emerge from the global emergency caused by Covid-19, will be an important showcase for Leonardo. Our partners in the UAE and throughout the Middle East continue to be of great importance to Leonardo and we believe the Dubai Airshow will give us the opportunity to further strengthen these ties and pursue a range of business opportunities.

