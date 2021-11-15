The Victorian government agrees to amend the proposed pandemic bill





The Victorian government has agreed to make significant changes to its pandemic bill after discussions with indirect representatives. Main points: The Victorian government says the proposed legislation will create purpose-built laws

The Victorian government says the proposed legislation will create purpose-built laws The opposition leader says that they are an exaggeration and there have been demonstrations against them

The opposition leader says that they are an exaggeration and there have been demonstrations against them Cross MPs have backed the amendments before parliament this week The proposed laws were created to replace the State of Emergency, which was used during this pandemic but which had to be renewed regularly. The Victorian government has said the proposed legislation would create “purpose-built” laws for a pandemic, which are no wider than other states and territories. However, Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy has described the proposed laws as “an extraordinary attack on democracy” and protesters have opposed the bill. State Health Minister Martin Foley outlined changes to the proposed pandemic laws before parliament this week. The changes raise the Prime Minister’s threshold for declaring a pandemic, reduce the time it would take for post-order advice to be made public, and maximize fines for violating health orders have been halved. How Victorian pandemic laws will work Prime Minister Daniel Andrews is defending the proposed pandemic laws, which have angered some and been welcomed by others. So how will these proposed laws work? And why are some critics concerned? Read more An oversight committee will also be able to consider pandemic orders once they are made, not only when presented to Parliament, and human rights protection will also be strengthened. “The new pandemic laws will provide a clear framework for managing pandemics such as COVID-19 by putting the safety of all Victorians first,” Mr Foley said in a statement. “We are widely engaged with some of the most trusted leaders in public health, human rights and law and policy and the changes reflect this consultation.” Group leaders have supported these changes. Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick said the pandemic is not over and laws are needed to protect the community. “These changes will ensure that Victoria has the most transparent and accountable pandemic management framework in the country,” Mr Meddick said.

