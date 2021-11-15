Explosion in Liverpool: The explosion is declared a terrorist act

LONDON British police on Monday declared an explosion in a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool as an act of terrorism and arrested a fourth person after determining that it was caused by an improvised explosive device.

At the same time, local executives hailed the taxi driver as a hero, saying he had prevented an even bigger disaster. The mayor of Liverpool, in north-west England, said the driver had quickly escaped the burnt vehicle and closed the doors, blocking the passenger carrying the explosives in the taxi. The passenger was the only person killed in Sunday’s blast.

It is not clear what the motive for this incident is, Russ Jackson, head of counter-terrorism police for the North West of England., said at a news conference Monday, adding that, nevertheless, the blast was being treated as a terrorist act. Our research shows that an improvised explosive device was produced and our assumption so far is that it was built by the passenger in the taxi.

While attacks of this kind are rare in Britain, the country has been hit by high-profile suicide attacks in recent years. In 2005, there were a series of suicide attacks across London that killed 52 people, and in 2017, an attack on the Manchester Arena, carried out by an Islamic extremist who had met with members of ISIS, killed 22.