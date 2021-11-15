International
Explosion in Liverpool: The explosion is declared a terrorist act
LONDON British police on Monday declared an explosion in a taxi outside a hospital in Liverpool as an act of terrorism and arrested a fourth person after determining that it was caused by an improvised explosive device.
At the same time, local executives hailed the taxi driver as a hero, saying he had prevented an even bigger disaster. The mayor of Liverpool, in north-west England, said the driver had quickly escaped the burnt vehicle and closed the doors, blocking the passenger carrying the explosives in the taxi. The passenger was the only person killed in Sunday’s blast.
It is not clear what the motive for this incident is, Russ Jackson, head of counter-terrorism police for the North West of England., said at a news conference Monday, adding that, nevertheless, the blast was being treated as a terrorist act. Our research shows that an improvised explosive device was produced and our assumption so far is that it was built by the passenger in the taxi.
While attacks of this kind are rare in Britain, the country has been hit by high-profile suicide attacks in recent years. In 2005, there were a series of suicide attacks across London that killed 52 people, and in 2017, an attack on the Manchester Arena, carried out by an Islamic extremist who had met with members of ISIS, killed 22.
According to the BBC, MI5, a British intelligence service, is involved in the Liverpool investigation.
Mr Jackson described how the blast had occurred shortly before 11am when the taxi driver, identified by local news media as David Perry, picked up a man who wanted to be taken to Liverpool Women’s Hospital. As the taxi approached the hospital discharge point, an explosion occurred inside the vehicle and engulfed it in flames. It is clear that the driver of the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.
An initial investigation determined that the passenger had received an explosive device in the cockpit. The identity of the passengers is known to the police, but has not yet been made public.
Security camera footage taken at the scene shows the moment when the taxi pulled over at the hospital entrance, before an explosion appeared to have shattered the vehicle windows. White smoke can be seen rising from the car as the driver jumps out of the front seat.
Within seconds, the entire vehicle can be seen engulfed in flames.
Joanne Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, praised the drivers’ actions, saying he had avoided more damage with his swift action.
The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely horrible accident in the hospital, Ms Anderson told BBC Radio 4 on Monday morning. Our thanks go to her, she added.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the driver had acted with an extraordinary presence of mind and courage, according to The Press Association, a British news agency.
Three men, aged 21, 26 and 29, were arrested in the Kensington area of Liverpool hours after Sunday’s blast. said the police. Their names were not immediately released. A fourth man, 20, was arrested on Monday, according to police.
Under the Terrorism Act in Britain, men can be held for up to 14 days without charge.
The investigation will now seek to understand how the device was built, the motivation for the incident and to find out if anyone else was involved, Mr Jackson said, adding that this is a reminder that the threat from terrorism remains significant.
A mile away from the site of the blast, thousands of veterans, military staff and local leaders were holding a Memorial Day ceremony at Liverpool Cathedral at the time of the blast. It is still unclear whether the incident was related to the event, a commemoration of the British war dead.
We can make no connection with this at this time, Mr. Jackson said. But it is a line of inquiry that we are following.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/15/world/europe/uk-taxi-explosion-liverpool.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]