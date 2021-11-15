Rodrigo Duterte will run for the Senate in the Philippines





Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines, will run for the Senate in next year’s elections, the political party’s secretary general Mr Duterte said on Monday. The announcement was a reversal of Mr Duterte’s previously stated plan to step down and came just days after his daughter Sara Duterte submitted her paperwork to run for vice president. Mr Duterte entered the race shortly before the submission deadline. On Saturday, his press secretary said Mr Duterte intended to run for vice president, against Ms Duterte. This political intrigue was another turning point in the start of a competitive and unpredictable election, which will take place in May. More than 90 candidates have entered the race for president, including Manny Pacquiao, former champion boxer and Senator Christopher Lawrence Bong Go, a key aide to Mr. Duterte. Ms. Duterte was widely regarded as a leading presidential candidate before Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the former dictator’s son, told him on Saturday that he would support him as president and run for office as vice president.

By staying in politics, Mr. Duterte could use his network to try to defend himself against criminal charges. He is currently being investigated by the International Criminal Court for his bloody and heavily criticized fight against drugs and has repeatedly said he will not allow ICC investigators to enter the country. Mr. Duterte is still very popular in the Philippines, despite his penchant for vulgar outbursts and his brutal campaign against drugs. Many have praised her for launching social welfare policies like universal health care, free college education and, during the pandemic, cash grants. But in August, when Mr. Duterte flirted for the first time with the idea of ​​running for vice president, many Filipinos saw it as an outgrowth. The Philippine Constitution limits presidents to a single six-year term. The Social Weather Survey, a leading public opinion polling body, found this out 60 percent of people surveyed said it would be unconstitutional that he seek the place of VP. Mr Duterte later said he would step down after his current term ends. Kur z. Duterte appeared to have renewed his interest in running for vice president on Saturday, sparking a shock wave across the country. But Harry Roque, Mr Duterte’s spokesman, said Monday that the president and his daughter love each other. They will never clash, they will never fight for any position, said Mr. Roque reporters. On Sunday, Ms. Duterte posted a video on Facebook in which she said her decision to run for vice president would allow her to meet with her supporters halfway through.

It is a path that would allow me to hear your call to serve our country and make me a stronger person and public servant in the years to come, she said. Jason Gutierrez contributed to reporting.

