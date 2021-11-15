$ 241 million to give the Melbourne Arts Center a much-needed change





You literally can’t fit in completely, said Melire Burns Arts Center CEO Claire Spencer. It’s a really important piece of theater technology. The audience will see improved accessibility especially for people with disabilities (wheelchairs currently have to go through a difficult path, at the back of the house), and for customers in general with new hallways and elevators. While the capacity of the State Theater will stay close to the current year 2000, the original seats will be replaced to meet contemporary comfort and standards, Spencer said. Upstairs, a new restaurant and bar at the north end of the building will see a new public kingdom courtyard, overlooking the city and Hamer Hall. The projects include a new public sphere outside the building. Experts will be consulted to improve the acoustics of the theater, making the sound clearer. The expectations of artists and audiences in the field have increased over the years, Spencer said. But they will not be confused with the decor: his legacy, part of the theater personality, she said. In 1979, John Truscott, an Oscar-winning film and scenographer, came up with the current red and bronze theme of the State Theater (including 75,000 brass cups mounted on the ceiling grille, each of which is perforated with holes for it adapted sprinkler system). . It is very theatrical and rich and it will remain. Under the Skin: A Look at the Backstage Plans for the Renovated Arts Center. There will be new lighting, sound and live broadcast technology on stage, and behind the scenes there will be elevators, new test spaces and loading ports built on what was once Strt St. Work will also be done on the foundations and basements of the buildings to improve corrosion prevention. The Arts Center was a problem in its conception: the ideas were first mooted in 1943, but a master plan was not put together until 1960. The builders then discovered geographical problems in that place, where a river flowed for thousands of years. previously, which led to the division of the concert hall into its own building and the erection of multi-storey theaters. Loading A construction tender will be issued within weeks, with the start of works at the end of 2022. The government has not yet announced the time or funding for the next phase of the area transformation, including a new building on 1 City Road which will have studios and seminar spaces, an expanded Australian music safe and a new gallery to display Australian Performing Arts Collection. The Booklist is a weekly newsletter for book lovers by book editor Jason Steger. Take it every Friday.

