Mudslides, flood observations, rainfall warnings as atmospheric river floods south BC





Rainfall warnings are in effect for Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast and most of Vancouver Island with up to 100 mm of rain, while in the central and eastern Fraser Valley and Howe Sound Valley it can rain up to 150 mm. Read more: The atmospheric river is expected to flood before Christ with rain; Snow warnings issued for mountain passes The ongoing flooding has prompted the BC River Prediction Center to issue a flood survey for the Coquihalla River. A flood observation is also in place for the Fraser Valley and surrounding tributaries, tributaries of the Fraser Canyon, including those around Hope, the Chilliwack River and the Englishman River near Parksville. High flow advice is also in place for Vancouver Subway and the North Coast Mountains, the Sea in the Sky, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, and most of Vancouver Island. The story goes down the ad The sounds of giant boulders rolling along the creek are insane. This video was sent to me by a friend who lives along the Silver-Hope creek in #ShpresaBC. Its road is closed, the upstream cliffs are overcrowded. Get out of the water with fast motion! #BCStorm #BCFlood #Atmospheric River pic.twitter.com/0YL11ww3co – Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) November 15, 2021 The story goes down the ad Read more: Highways 1, 3, 7 and Coquihalla closed near Hope due to landslides and floods The center said rivers have been rising rapidly since the rains, since Saturday, and has warned people to stay away from waterways and potentially unstable river banks. An evacuation order has been issued for 34 properties near the Tulameen River in Tulameen. KOE Update: Sunday, 14 November 2021 21:45 Evacuation order issued for Electoral Zone H https://t.co/HGSRd1ZAxf – RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) November 15, 2021 Low properties in parts of Merritt Princeton are also under an evacuation alarm. A reported landslide on the Lougheed motorway near Agassiz has prompted a search and rescue effort. The story goes down the ad #THYES: Canada Task Force 1, heavy urban search and rescue team is deployed on a mud slide on Highway 7 in #AgassizBC.@GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/1DmYR3ecsr – Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) November 15, 2021 The Kent County has declared a state of emergency, evacuating several properties along Rockwell Drive following a landslide. The Fraser Valley Regional District has also declared a state of emergency. As a result of heavy rains that caused landslides and landslides, the FVRD has activated the Emergency Operations Center and has been declared a State of Local Emergency. check out https://t.co/XlCjdaFooq for updates. – Fraser Valley Regional District (@FraserValleyRD) November 15, 2021 The story goes down the ad In Abbotsford, more than 50 homes have been affected by landslides. AbbyPD is aware of minor landslides / landslides that have occurred in Eagle Mountain (12 properties affected), Glen Mountain (2 properties affected) & Dawson Road (40-50 properties affected) Crews are at the scene and estimates are in process. No injuries were reported – Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 15, 2021 The city has set up an Evacuation Center at the Abbotsford Recreation Center at 2499 MacMillian Street. An evacuation alert was issued for parts of Abbotsford late Sunday evening, including Sumas Prairie, Clayburn Village, Eagle Mountain and the Dawson Road area. Conditions also forced the closure of many roads within the city. Road closures are currently in place: 1) Wright Road between Clayburn Rd and Bateman Rd 2) Gladwin Rd between Downes & Townshipline Rd 3) Dawson Rd east of Sumas Mt 4) Clayburn Rd between Hwy 11 and Wright 5) Whatcom Rd between Westview & Sandringham Dr – Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 15, 2021 The story goes down the ad Additional Road Closures: 1) Briarwood Place, Cranberry Court and Doneagle Place are closed. 2) Lonzo / Vedder Way – Closed for flooding – Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 15, 2021 In Maple Ridge, mudslides and floods have caused the closure of two intersections. 96 Avenue and Spilsbury Road, as well as 224 Street and 132 Avenue, will be closed until further notice. Mud and separate rock slides forced the closure of Highway 1, Highway 6 and the Coquihalla Highway near Hope. Hello Maureen, there is currently no practical route to Vancouver. The only possible way is through # BCHwy1 to #SpencesBridge then # BCHwy12 AND # BCHwy99 which would last about 7 hours. – DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 15, 2021 The story goes down the ad The central lane of the Lions Gate Bridge in Vancouver was also closed for a short time, closed due to flooding in Stanley Park. Precipitation for rain! You can even throw them in the pond! pic.twitter.com/tsIVtEbUMp – Carie-Ann Lau (@CarieAnnLau) November 14, 2021















0:32

‘Atmospheric river’ pours rain, blows BC waterfall





The ‘atmospheric river’ pours rain and blows the waterfall BC 17 October 2021

The alarms come on the second day of rainfall from an atmospheric river that descended to the ground in Saturday BC, and the melting of snow added to the already swollen waterways. The story goes down the ad The Canadian environment warned of possible leaks, rapid flooding, localized flooding and water collection on the streets. People traveling on the Coquihalla Highway were also warned of disorderly conditions on Sunday after Environment Canada forecast a dangerous mix of rain and snow. Read more: Category 4 Atmospheric river hits the coast BC: What is it and what does it mean? The National Weather Agency forecasts between 60 and 90 mm of rainfall, with possible wet snow on Sunday afternoon and evening, near the Coquihalla Summit and a shift from heavy snowfall to Monday afternoon. In southeastern British Columbia, Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the Trans Canada motorway from the Eagle Pass to the Rogers Pass. That road could also have a bad weather mix, with 20 to 30cm of snowfall on Sunday, shifting to heavy rain. Drivers in all areas are reminded to use their headlights and slow down. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

