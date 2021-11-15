Austria imposes blockade on unvaccinated residents





Unvaccinated Austrians aged 12 and over woke up Monday morning locked in their homes for all essential activities as one of Europe’s toughest coronavirus blockades went into effect to fight a rise in infections. Under the new rules announced by the government on Sunday, adults and minors 12 years and older who have not been vaccinated or cured of a coronavirus infection can not go out except to buy groceries, seek medical attention or travel to school or work. They are the hardest hit by a new wave of restrictions across Europe as governments try to contain almost a record number of cases. Our task as a federal government is to protect the people of Austria. We are fulfilling this responsibility, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said at a news conference on Sunday. The move was described as temporary, but the government did not immediately say how long it would remain in place.

About 65 percent of Austria’s 8.9 million people are vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe, according to the Our World data project at Oxford University. Over the past two weeks, average daily cases have risen 134 percent to nearly 11,000, the highest since the pandemic began. Mr Schallenberg said the vaccination rate was a significant cause of the increase in infections and added that cases among those vaccinated were declining. As of February, unvaccinated persons account for 83 per cent of symptomatic infections, according to Austrian officials. Speaking Monday, Mr Schallenberg said there were no immediate plans to extend restrictions to vaccinated persons. This ran counter to a suggestion by his health minister, who said the government could consider a more general blockade, such as closing bars or restaurants.

“My goal is very clear to get the unvaccinated to be vaccinated and not to shut down the vaccinated,” Mr Schallenberg told Austria 1 radio, according to the Associated Press. In the long run, the way out of this vicious circle in which we are and is a vicious circle, we are being hampered by the tidal wave, and this can not go on indefinitely is just vaccination.

Europe, which lifted restrictions this summer but has seen vaccine levels fall, has become the epicenter of the pandemic globally, Hans Kluge, regional director of the World Health Organization, said last week. The continent accounted for 59 percent of the world’s newly reported coronavirus cases last week, and for nearly half of the world’s Covid-related deaths, the organization said. Over the weekend, the three parties that will form the next government in Germany agreed to impose stricter rules against unvaccinated people, including forcing them to take a negative coronavirus test before traveling on buses or trains, as the rate of infection reaches new records. Spain’s Basque region is also expected to announce new restrictions on rallies in municipalities with the highest rates of infection on Tuesday. But Austria’s move remains among the toughest imposed in Europe or elsewhere in the world, experts said. In Britain, where cases have risen sharply since May, Conservative lawmaker Oliver Dowden told Sky News on Monday that the government would not follow Austria’s lead, saying we have no plans to have such a differentiated approach among those are vaccinated. and those who are not. Robert West, a professor of health psychology at University College London, said Austrian rules could encourage more people to get vaccinated but risk eroding trust in government. It is the same as jumping with the nuclear option regardless of the other options, he said, adding that it would have been better to address the causes of vaccine skepticism among sections of the Austrian public. I think this is a disaster on all fronts, he said. Isabella Kwai AND Raphael Minder contributed to reporting.

