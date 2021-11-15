Business students collaborate with Sogeti, international counterparts to gain experience



Representatives from the College of Business and Sogeti celebrate another successful OHIO International Consultancy Program.

Thanks to a partnership with technology consulting firm Sogeti, students at Ohio University Business College gain valuable experience and meet some graduation requirements right away.

The OHIO International College Consulting Program (OICP) offers students an international real-world business experience each spring and summer semester. The program started in 2014, but this year it looked a little different. Due to the limitations of COVID-19, the program was moved online and OHIO students were practically paired with students in Europe.

Jamie Lambert, an associate professor of teaching and program director, had to find creative ways to bring students experience in a virtual medium.

In the past the program consisted only of Ohio University students, but this summer’s program was influenced by COVID-19. The global pandemic dramatically reduced international opportunities for students. Since OHIO students could not go abroad, we brought the international experience to Ohio via computer, Lambert said. We incorporated our international partner institutions and brought their students to OICP practically.

The students worked in teams with students from France, Hungary and Italy. Lambert said the biggest challenge of this new format was ensuring success from the start and ensuring clear expectations and processes.

Moreover, smaller logistical issues such as cultural background and time differences created a learning curve for OHIO students. However, this did not deter anyone involved in the program.

I thought everyone who was part of the program, from students and faculty to Sogeti consultants, was committed to the success of the program, Lambert said. I think this came to address any of the challenges we faced.

Isaiah Sparks, an elder who participated in the OICP program, also felt the program was a success in its online format.

Of course, it came with organizational challenges, but we just made sure to meet more than in person and keep lines of communication open, Sparks said.

He also thought the program was culturally and professionally educational. Sparks said the international component gave him levels of knowledge about other cultures and how their businesses operate that he had not experienced before.

I felt the whole experience was enjoyable, Sparks said. Working between cultures was a great opportunity and I feel like I came up with a valuable experience.

This kind of experience is what Lambert hopes every student can leave by completing OICP. Since the beginning of the program, students have continued in numerous roles, including positions in Sogeti. More than 20 OICP alumni have been employed in Sogeti. One of these students is Taylor Siwik.

Siwik graduated from Ohio State University in 2017 and completed the OICP program in his final semester. After graduation he continued the role of business analyst with Soget, in part thanks to his experience with OICP.

The OICP program gave me real-world experience that I could not go through alone with my work at the College of Business, Siwik said. I was able to go out and work with a real world client and decide everything for him. After graduation, Sogeti was where I wanted to be and this program really made that possible.

Opportunities like this are why Lambert sees Soget as such a great corporate collaborator for OHIO.

Our relationship with Soget has been invaluable, said Dr. Jackie Rees Ulmer, Dean of the College of Business. Our colleagues at Sogeti are so committed to the program and success of our students. They do an excellent job of giving students real experience. The company works with Fortune 500 companies. So having that connection and expertise is essential for our students.

For everyone involved last summer, the OICP exceeded expectations. Despite the challenges, Lambert sees the summer as a great success. She has encouraged all her students to discuss OICP in their future professional endeavors because it was a truly unique experience that not everyone can bring to the professional world.

As for the students, Sparks says his job search has begun and OICP has given him a step forward when applying or contacting consulting companies for potential employment.

Applications for OICP Spring 2022 are available now. The application can be accessed through the following link:https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eh8ywVxwG74tzPn.