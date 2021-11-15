The US is struggling with the blind spot of intelligence while Russia is building forces near Ukraine





“The work of the intelligence community in Russia has become progressively difficult,” said a well-informed congressional source. “It is moving towards what you would call a denied area.”

U.S. officials have said publicly in recent days that they do not yet know what Russia’s intentions are – privately, they say this is largely due to a lack of intelligence over discussions between Putin, who will decide whether to try to invade Ukraine, and its inner circle

“We do not have clarity on Moscow’s intentions, but we know its book of games,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference at the State Department on Wednesday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Blinken added that Russia’s recent moves were reminiscent of the 2014 invasion of Crimea.

The Department of Defense is also trying to understand Russia’s ultimate goal, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said last week. “What we continue to see is an unusual military activity inside Russia, but near the borders of Ukraine, and we remain concerned about that, and it is not exactly clear what the Russian intentions are, we would definitely like to understand more. well that, “said Kirby.

Well-known intelligence sources say it is not yet clear whether Russia intends to launch an invasion of Ukraine. But they note that trend lines are troubling. Officials say the presence of Spetsnaz special forces and intelligence operatives GRU and SVR on the ground has raised concerns about the seriousness of Russia’s actions and expands their capabilities to a full range of hybrid warfare tactics. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment. U.S. officials briefed senior Ukrainian official Andriy Yermak and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the concerns when they were in Washington on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said. Part of the exchange of information was about how Russia could initially use such hybrid tactics, trying to bring together the oligarchs and security forces in Ukraine ahead of time to push them essentially for a major Russian entry. “What we heard and saw today in Washington, DC, corresponds to our findings and analysis, adds some new elements, which allow us to get a better and more comprehensive picture,” Kuleba said. Ukraine’s new defense minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, is expected to travel to Washington this week for an “introductory” meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Kirby confirmed to CNN. The two will discuss the regional security situation, he said. A closely related circle The U.S. has struggled to penetrate the Kremlin’s highest levels since 2017, when one of the top U.S. top-secret secret sources within the Russian government was leaked for security concerns. Putin is known to hold a close circle of advisers, so the number of possible sources with access to key information is extremely small. And the proliferation of digital surveillance tools in Moscow makes traditional human espionage extremely difficult. “You have two counterbalancing tendencies here,” said former National Intelligence Director James Clapper. “One is the great difficulty of recruiting in any case, and then the openness and transparency that are available today, and all leave electronic traces.” Human intelligence, he added, “has become difficult – not to say we do not do it.” But in Putin’s case, achieving a close human resource may not be possible, Clapper and others said. “The decision-maker in Russia is a boy: It’s Putin,” Clapper said. “It’s my impression that he really keeps his advice.” This has left the American intelligence community relying on data collected primarily from satellites, as well as intercepted intelligence signals, to unite Russia’s plans. While officials may see Russian troops and weapons on the move, it is still unclear how far Putin is willing to go. Without credible knowledge of Putin’s motives and decision-making process, “the best we can do is signal as much as we can to thwart an invasion,” said another intelligence source. However, the risk of a miscalculation is higher when reliable intelligence is low. General Nick Carter, Britain’s top military officer, said on Saturday that the risk of accidental war with Russia is greater now than during the Cold War. “Many of the traditional diplomatic tools and mechanisms with which you and I grew up in the Cold War are no longer there,” Carter said in an interview with Times Radio. “And without those tools and mechanisms there is a greater risk that these escalations or this escalation could lead to miscalculations.” Putin, for his part, has suggested that any Russian use of force would be in response to a Western intrusion into the region and attempts to recruit Ukraine into NATO. “Official (Ukrainian) membership in NATO may not happen, but the military development of the territory is already underway,” Putin told the Valdai discussion club last month. “And that really poses a threat to Russia. We are aware of that.” Blinken warned Wednesday that part of Russia’s “game book” is to claim “falsely provoked” in order to justify a military response. “Our concern is that Russia could make a serious mistake by trying to replicate what it did in 2014, when it rallied forces across the border, crossed into Ukraine’s sovereign territory and did so by falsely claiming to have been provoked,” he said. . “So the game book we’ve seen in the past was to claim a provocation as an excuse to do what he intended and planned to do. That is why we are looking at this very carefully.”

