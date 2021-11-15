Five cities win the 5th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation

GUANGZHOU, China, November 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The night of November 12th, organized by the Guangzhou Office of Foreign Affairs, closing ceremony of 5th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation (“Guangzhou Award”), Global Forum of Mayors 2021 and 13th The World Congress of the World Metropolis Association was held at the Guangzhou Yuexiu International Congress Center in a hybrid online + offline format.

Chongqing, China; Union of Municipalities Dannieh, Lebanon; Quito, Ecuador; Vienna, Austria; AND Saint Louis, SENEGAL won the 5th Guangzhou Prize. Odisha, India claimed the honor of “People’s City Online”.

To advance global urban governance and innovative development, Guangzhou, UCLG and Metropolis created the Guangzhou Award in 2012, which is held every two years. It has gone through a decade-long journey. Each Guangzhou award cycle has attracted more than 150 cities from more than 50 countries to participate, and so far has collected more than 1300 cases of urban governance innovation from around the world, providing important reference for cities around the world to improve urban governance capacities.

Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, this Award cycle still received 273 project applications from 175 cities in 60 countries and regions, the number of participating cities and projects at the same level as in previous years. It reflects the growing attention paid to urban governance innovation and sustainable development by the world in the face of the pandemic, and highlights the growing international attraction and impact of the Guangzhou Prize.

from November 8 to 10, the representatives of the cities selected in the shortlist were divided into four groups, namely “inclusive cities”, “innovative cities”, “resilient cities” and “green cities”, to present their projects and receive questions from audiences, including jury experts. According to Yu Keping, chairman of the fifth Guangzhou Award jury, the selection criteria for award-winning projects by jury members are innovation, participation, impact, relevance, repeatability, ability to learn and inclusiveness. The five projects that won the final award are broadly representative in terms of their various innovation themes, geographical locations, levels of development and city sizes. “They meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and show the important role of urban innovation in improving the lives of residents, advancing civilization and advancing and curbing pandemics. In this sense, these cases have a role to play.” an important guide in the future: global urban innovation ”.

It is worth noting that Chongqing, China has been awarded the Prize with its initiative “Innovative Emergency Solutions for the Disposal of Urban Medical Waste Related to the Pandemic”. It provides a model of cooperation, which involves a large number of people based on a clear division of responsibilities, thus enabling rapid responses to an emergency. It provides a good model for emergency medical waste disposal to improve the sustainability of urban safety in the event of a pandemic, and also warns other cities around the world about the importance of medical waste disposal in controlling the spread of disease. For more, Vienna, Austria becomes the winner for the second time in ten years. Recognized by the Guangzhou First Prize for the New Immigrant Integration Initiative, it has again been selected as the winner of the Werkstadt Junges Wien Initiative in this cycle..

On the same night, Octavi de la Varga, The General Secretary of Metropolis announced the result of the painting competition “Metropolit through the eyes of children”. The competition award ceremony concluded the 2021 Global Mayors Forum, the 13th World Congress of the World Association of Metropolises, and the 5th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation.

In recent days, under the theme “Moving forward together, modernizing global urban governance” and “Metropolises and cities in transformation: rethinking our future together”, more than 800 urban managers, leaders of international organizations, specialists and experts from 126 cities. and 9 international organizations actively engaged in discussing the advanced experience of local government and the future path of international urban cooperation, to provide suggestions for improving urban governance and accelerating the global economic recovery in the post-Covid-19 period.

Zhang Shuofu, Secretary of the Guangzhou CPC Committee; Wen Guohu, Mayor of Guangzhou; Shi Qizhu, Director of the Standing Committee of the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Congress; Li Yiwei, Chairman of CPPCC; Cang Feng, Deputy General Director of Guangdong Office of Foreign Affairs; other leading officials of Guangzhou, including Pan Jianguo, Wang Huanqing, Zhang Yajie and officials from foreign consulates general in Guangzhou participated in offline activities.

Winners list and words from the jury

VIENNA, AUSTRIA:

Werkstadt Junge Wien

Over the last 50 years, vienna has shifted from a city shrinking and aging to a new and growing city. How to stimulate children and young people to participate in city decision-making and management? vienna presents an innovation plan – Werkstadt Junges Wien. The objective is to establish the social inclusion of all children and young people living and growing up vienna at the center of city policy-making and administration.

CHONGQING, CHINA

Innovative emergency solutions for pandemic-related urban medical waste disposal

Due to Covid-19, there has been an increase in urban medical waste. How to effectively dispose of urban medical waste, thus preventing secondary infection and the spread of the virus? The Chongqing Municipal Environmental Bureau used an innovative “3-Level Emergency Mechanism” solution. This solution combines a new technology to deal with the disposal of urban medical waste under the strict supervision of hospitals. It was implemented in Chongqing to ensure effective regulation and disposal of medical waste.

KUITO, ECUADOR:

Eco-efficiency tool for the Metropolitan District of Kuito

In 2016, led by the Eco-Efficiency Ordinance for the Metropolitan District of Kuito, Kuito has relied on partnerships with community leaders and universities to determine not only the parameters of local area plans around transit stations, but also to promote the construction of high-density “green” buildings at major transport hubs and with provisions for affordable housing. In addition, the Ordinance also provides for capturing the value of land to ensure that the city retains a financial share of the increases created by the higher density and land use permits in designated areas.

UNION OF DANNIEH MUNICIPALITIES, Lebanon

COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan

COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan of the Union of Dannieh Municipalities, Lebanon can cope with the consequences of Covid-19, compensate for staff shortages and funding, and encourage citizens (especially young people) to participate in co-government. With the support of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the Dannieh union has established an Emergency Response Plan with 15 committees of young people with higher education.

COUNCIL DEPARTMENT I SHEN LOUIS, SENEGAL

Inter-municipal approach to protect mangrove ecosystems

Mangrovat e Saint Louis (1000 ha) are threatened with extinction due to climatic and anthropogenic pressures. To restore these mangroves, the Department Council of Saint Louis IN SENEGAL developed an innovative approach to environmental governance – the Inter-Municipal Approach to Protecting Mangrove Ecosystems, which integrated the restoration of mangrove ecosystems into three municipalities with strategies for addressing urgent urban climate challenges and increasing livelihoods.

Winner of “Popular Internet City”:

Odisha, INDIA:

Urban Salary Employment Initiative

National blockage caused by COVID-19 in India has led to an exodus of urban labor. How to ensure their salary and livelihood? Odisha Provincial Government, India launched the Urban Wage Employment Initiative (UWEI) which guarantees the urban workforce a minimum number of working days each year with a fixed daily wage. Workers are engaging in public works and resources are obtained from ongoing national and provincial government welfare schemes.

