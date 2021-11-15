International
What is Zakat? A scholar of Islam explains | FIU News
Iqbal Akhtar, International University of Florida
Muslims see wealth as a gift and a divine evangelical period. The Qur’an encourages individuals to share their wealth and income with those with smaller means. Charity is one of the five pillars of Islam – a basic practice within the faith.
A key way for this to happen is through zakat, the mandatory annual donation of 2.5% of one’s net worth. Islam requires all adults to give to others what they have in abundance.
In addition, Muslims can help others other charitable practices like charity, which is mentioned in the Qur’an. Sadaqah is any additional giving that can serve this purpose to help others. Shiite Muslims are expected to donate one-fifth of someone’s annual income, known as khums, their spiritual head, the Imam, for charitable purposes.
Why Zakat matters
American Muslims make up about 1% of the total population, and their average incomes are generally lower than non-Muslims. But because of zakat and other practices, Muslims donate more to charity than others.
These charitable gifts can be invested for the long-term benefit of the community. Most of the major mosques in the Muslim world are funded by centuries-old donations, known as awkaf. These donations created educational and social services for their communities long before the creation of modern nation-states.
An act of kindness
The ultimate earthly goal of Islam is the establishment of justice for all. Charity, then, is about more than just giving money.
Giving time to help others – such as volunteering, caring, or an act of kindness – can also be a form of charity.
The Qur’an describes charity as “nice loan”And compares giving a donation to a grain (corn); “seven ears of corn grow up, and each ear has a hundred grains.”
Muslims believe that charity benefits the giver, the recipient and the public. Above all, she honors divine command to help those in need.
Iqbal Akhtar, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, International University of Florida
This article was republished by Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read original article.
