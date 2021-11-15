Waikato School left with one teacher and 44 students due to vaccine mandates

A small King Country school was left with one teacher and 44 students on Monday, while nationwide mandates for the health and education sectors take effect on Tuesday.

The mandate stipulates that health workers who have not had their first vaccination against Covid-19 will be suspended from work from Tuesday, while teachers and school staff must be vaccinated with the first dose by Monday to keep their jobs.

Most of the staff at Matiere School are now banned from the classroom after teachers and other workers refused to get their first injection on time.

Principal Vanessa Gotz was left to manage and teach 44 students herself.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Teachers and school staff must be vaccinated by Monday to keep jobs

* Covid-19: Online teaching suggested for unvaccinated teachers as mandate approaches

* Small school in oblivion as all staff refuse compulsory Covid-19 vaccine



RICKY WILSON / STUFF / Stuff Educational staff should receive a dose of the vaccine by Monday, November 15th.

Whether we can do it or not is not the issue, we can, it is the pressure and the consequences, Gotz said. Things.

Gotz filed a substantial exemption request from Friday’s outages, meaning unvaccinated staff could return to class if approved.

We will still have to manage the risks and this is only a temporary measure until we can vaccinate them all.

If the application is rejected, Gotz will have to continue teaching on his own and seek help from outside teachers.

This is not a good option either, students need the same teachers, not a different one every day of the week.

Matiere School has three teachers enrolled on Monday their vaccination status remained unclear. Gotz did not say if she was vaccinated, but said she was allowed to be in the country.

I understand the reasons for the mandate, but the staff has no choice.

supply The term of the Covid-19 vaccine for teachers and school staff is Tuesday.

Gotz has been teaching for 26 years, part of this was in Taranaki and King Country.

I got into this job because I believed I could make a difference.

This is not a single measure, it affects the rural area more than anywhere else.

It was a similar message shared by Federation of Principals president Perry Rush, who said remote rural schools with few sedatives available were more vulnerable.

It is our small, rural and remote communities that have the biggest challenges because they do not have the staffing resources to make up for any teacher losses, he said.

It will be a difficult week for many people, it is all about empowerment, respect and integrity, but in a situation where a principal has to sit a teacher and away from responsibilities face to face to talk about their future, is a tough discussion and I feel for them.

Monique Ford / Stuff Federation of Principals President Perry Rush said remote rural schools with few sedatives available were more vulnerable.

The Ministry of Education had not done any data collection on vaccinations, so no one knew how many teachers would not be able to work from Tuesday.

Schools, treatments and early childhood education centers (ECEs) should have their own vaccine and testing register of qualified education staff and students.

The ministry’s operations and integration chief, Sean Teddy, said the reason for the registers was to enable schools to know vaccination status in the event of an outbreak.

We connected with schools across the country last week, and our regional staff is working with those school and treatment leaders who are anticipating they may experience an outage, Teddy said.

Implementing the mandate at Morrinsville School would come down to individual conversations with staff who might be reluctant about the vaccine, said Principal Shay Noonan.

These are good people and it is a difficult decision. We will go through this with them and do what we can to find other positions, like work from home, Noonan said.

We have worked remotely throughout the Covid-19 is not that easy, but there is the opportunity to work from home.

Other tasks, Noonan said, will happen as soon as he and staff sit down and talk about options.

While Noonan would follow the new rules to keep staff and students safe, it was not for him to agree or disagree with the mandate, he said.

I am here to lead my staff, to have conversations, it has nothing to do with me and what I think.

Noonan did not say how many employees had not received the vaccine.

Kelly Hodel / Stuff Waikato health staff, who were not vaccinated until Tuesday, will be fired.

Meanwhile, for other health workers who have not been vaccinated by Monday, this also means no knocking, no work.

As of Thursday, about 4,000 DHB staff had not yet been vaccinated, but the numbers of how many health workers in Waikato have not yet been vaccinated will not be known until Tuesday.

Waikato County Health Board said as of Tuesday any unvaccinated staff members should be removed from their duties to ensure compliance.

We will continue to work with those unvaccinated staff members to answer any questions they may have, support them during this process, and encourage them to consider vaccination.