Burger King’s parent restaurant, Restaurant Brands International, buys Firehouse Subs for $ 1 billion

Burger King’s parent restaurant, Restaurant Brands International, announced Monday that it bought Firehouse Subs for $ 1 billion.

Shares of the restaurant conglomerate rose 2% in pre-market trading on the news. The stock has fallen 4% this year, giving it a market value of $ 27.1 billion.

The sandwich chain is now the fourth brand in the Restaurant Brands portfolio, which also includes Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Tim Hortons. The restaurant company has long been rumored to be looking for another fast food chain, though the resurgence of Tim Hortons and the acceleration of Pope’s growth has kept it busy.

“We see tremendous potential to accelerate US and international growth in Firehouse Subs with RBI development expertise, global franchise network and digital capabilities,” Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil said in a statement.

Firehouse Subs was founded in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris and Robin Sorensen. The chain has approximately 1,200 locations across the US and expects $ 1.1 billion in sales across the system by 2021. For the first 10 months of the year, its sales in the same store increased by 20% compared to the same period two years ago.

Like other Restaurant Brands chains, most Firehouse Subs locations are operated by the franchise.

Restaurant Brands said it would finance the deal in cash through a combination of debt and cash use. Following the closure of the transaction, the Firehouse headquarters will remain in Jacksonville, Florida and its CEO Don Fox and CFO Vincent Burchianti are expected to remain.