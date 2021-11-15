1 dead and 1 seriously injured in stabbing in Barrhaven

A man is in the custody of the Ottawa police after he is suspected of stabbing both his parents inside their house in Barrhaven on Sunday night, CBC News has learned.

The husband’s 64-year-old mother has died. His 66-year-old father is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Sherway Drive, south of the Walter Baker Sports Center in southwest Ottawa, around 9:30 p.m., police said in a press release.

One of the victims made that call.

The first responders were able to check and transport the victims from the scene before the suspect barricaded himself in the house, according to sources.

Emergency crews were called to a residential area of ​​southwestern Ottawa’s Barrhaven community late Sunday night. (Radio Canada)

According to police sources, the 39-year-old, who did not live in the house, was armed with a knife.

Crisis negotiators and tactical armed officers were at the scene and nearby houses were evacuated. Just before 2 a.m., tactical officers entered the house garage and arrested the man.

He is expected to appear in court today. Their name has not been disclosed.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating this as the 1521st city murder of 2021.