International Beauty Conference in Sanya to showcase Global Beauty Ancestors | tidings





HAIKOU, China, November 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In Sanya, Hainan Province, China, The first International Beauty Selection Conference in Hainan (hereinafter IBSC) will be held by 16 to 18 April 2022, according to the first press conference of the Hainan Free Trade Port International Beauty Selection Conference on November 15th. Global exhibitors will come to attend the conference from nearly 30 countries and regions, including Japan, Republic of Korea, France, United States, Iran, and Thailand. They will bring and exhibit over a thousand brands and over ten thousand imported beauty consumer products. The conference will be an influential stage for the opportunities and vitality of the fashion industry at the Hainan Free Trade Port. The conference will also provide a platform for over 10,000 professional buyers from duty-free global entities, duty-free retailers, cross-border e-commerce platforms, Chinese e-commerce cross-border platforms, import and export brand chain agencies. , The highest level MCN (Multichannel Network) and live broadcast vendor, and social commerce owners, according to the IBSC Organizing Committee. Over 100,000 visitors from the industry will exchange views and make purchases at the conference. The conference will strengthen exchanges, negotiations, trade and collaboration across the industry chain of raw material suppliers, manufacturers, channel providers and brand owners to enhance brand optimization and industrial improvement. The conference will create an IBSC online platform to integrate trade fair, negotiation, trade and service scenarios to achieve the close cycle of cloud fairs, live streaming, intelligent matching and reservation negotiation. This platform will seamlessly connect the demands of exhibitors and buyers both at home and abroad. Furthermore, more than 100 live broadcast beauty salons will be invited to attract more exhibitors to adopt the live broadcast booth in the country, in order to expand the concentrated live broadcast promotions to a degree broader and better meet customer needs. It was introduced that the first Hainan Free Trade Port IBSC is a new IP of the Hainan Free Trade Port conference to fully elaborate on the policy advantages of its free and convenient FTP system. Convenience is presented in 6 aspects such as visa exemption in 59 countries, trade, investment and cross-border capital flow, personnel entering and leaving, transport to and from, safe and regular flow of data between partner countries. Starting with duty-free cosmetics and Chinese brands going abroad, the conference will boost exhibitions to bring together global beauty consumer products and create a one-stop international trade cooperation platform for product display, selection and procurement. products and channel development. It will act as a window for international brands to enter the Chinese market and enable Chinese brands to go abroad through this Hainan runway. It was also mentioned that the conference has been strongly supported by the China Council for the Promotion of the International Trade Subcommittee (CCPITCSC) and the local government. The exhibition is co-organized by Sanya Bureau of Commerce, Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau, Redsail MICE and Yijinhui (shanghai) International Trade. Image attachment links: Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=407542 Title: Hainan International Beauty Selection Conference View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-international-beauty-conference-in-sanya-to-showcase-global-beauty-forerunners-301424109.html SOURCE IBSC Organizing Committee

