



The Miami Group is expected to remove the Trump name from the ornate building located just a short walk from the White House and is partnering with Hilton Worldwide Holdings to name him a Waldorf Astoria, according to the celebrity. The agreement is subject to approval by the General Services Administration (GSA), which will conduct a 60-day review because the federal government owns the property.

CGI Merchant Group declined to comment for CNN. CNN has contacted the Trump Organization for comment.

Former President Donald Trump’s company had been in advanced talks with the CGI Merchant Group this fall to sell the hotel rent, CNN reported earlier.

Last month, the House Oversight Committee released documents showing that the DC property, which attracted conservative lobbyists during the Trump presidency, lost $ 70 million while he was in office. (The former president had publicly claimed the hotel was earning more than tens of millions of dollars.) The company has been trying to sell the property since 2019, but stopped it last year when the pandemic shut down only the hospitality industry. GSA, which manages federal buildings and land, CLUE rent for the Old Post Office building in 2012. Trump opened the hotel in 2016, when he was the Republican presidential candidate. Since then, the House Oversight Committee has been investigating conflicts of interest regarding the management of the Trump Hotel rental by the GSA. When he took office, Trump resigned from his companies, but transferred his estate to a trust run by his sons , allowing it to still profit financially from the DC hotel and its other businesses. In 2019, the GSA inspector general said the agency “ignored the Constitution” when it decided to keep the rent of the hotel building after Trump was elected to the White House. Documents released by the Oversight Committee showed that the hotel took millions from foreign governments in loan payments and deferrals, which Trump did not disclose, raising questions about possible conflicts of interest during his presidency. The revelation marked the first time Congressional investigators had reviewed and released details of the former president’s financial information, even though the Trump Organization had challenged the committee’s understanding of accounting and denied any wrongdoing.

