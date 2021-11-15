Health workers in China are killing pets while their owners are in quarantineExBulletin







change subtitles By Han Guan / AP

By Han Guan / AP BEIJING Local health workers in several Chinese cities are breaking into people’s homes and killing their pets while their owners are in quarantine, sparking outrage online. In one case, a dog owner named Mrs. Fu testified through her home security camera as people dressed in hazmat costumes entered her home and beat her animal to death with iron rods while she was away in a quarantine facility. It came out negative for COVID-19. “The dog ran to another room and got out of sight, but his screams were audible. After a few minutes, workers pulled out yellow plastic bags and said they were taking the dog,” Fu wrote in a lengthy post on social media. . Her security camera video has gone viral on China’s social media site Weibo, drawing millions of views from internet users who are mostly angry with the way cats and dogs have been exterminated for fear that animals could transmit the coronavirus. new to humans. Under tremendous pressure to keep COVID infections close to zero, local health authorities have taken extreme measures to prevent local transmissions. In the northern city of Harbin, a woman reported that her three cats were killed in September while she was ending quarantine, sparking outrage online. also. Authorities in Chengdu and Wuxi cities have similarly entered private homes while their owners are in quarantine and have killed their cats. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says humans can transmit the coronavirus for dogs and their cats, although the chance of infection occurring conversely is “low”. Various studies suggest transmission from pets to their owners is “impossible” and lacks evidence. Fu wrote that she was suddenly called to quarantine in the city of Shangrao after contact trackers discovered she had been in close contact with someone who was later diagnosed with COVID-19. She was unable to quarantine with her dog, but community workers assured her that the cortege would be cared for in her home while she was away. Shangrao Municipal Authorities later apologized and said the workers who killed Fu’s dog had been fired for “harmlessly disposing of a pet dog without having full communication with the pet owner”, according to a statement posted online. This story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.

