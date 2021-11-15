The Taliban hold US-made military parade in Kabul to show strength





The parade was related to the graduation of 250 newly trained soldiers, said defense ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi.

The exercise involved dozens of US-made M117 armored security vehicles, moving slowly up and down a major Kabul road with MI-17 helicopters patrolling upstairs. Many soldiers carried American-made M4 assault rifles.

Most of the weapons and equipment Taliban forces are now using are those supplied by Washington to the US-backed government in Kabul in a bid to build a national Afghan force capable of fighting the Taliban.

These forces merged with the flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani from Afghanistan – leaving the Taliban to take over key military assets. Taliban officials have said pilots, mechanics and other specialists from the former Afghan National Army will be integrated into a new force, which has also begun to wear conventional military uniforms instead of the traditional Afghan uniforms typically worn by their fighters. . According to a report late last year by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), the US government transferred to the Afghan government items and defense services worth more than $ 28 billion, including weapons, ammunition, vehicles, night-vision equipment, aircraft and surveillance systems, from 2002 to 2017. Some of the planes flew to neighboring Central Asian countries fleeing Afghan forces, but the Taliban have inherited other planes. It remains unclear how much they are in function. like The American troops left , they destroyed more than 70 aircraft, dozens of armored vehicles and disabled air defenses before flying from Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport after a chaotic evacuation operation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/15/asia/taliban-military-parade-us-weapons-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos