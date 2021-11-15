ASU public university no. 1 selected by international students

In the midst of a challenging year for global education, Arizona State University tops all public universities in the influential ranking of the Institute of International Education.

ASU is ranked the best public university selected for international students, according to Open Doors Report of the Institute of International Education 2021, a globally recognized leader in the impact that international education has on higher education.

During the 202021 academic year, ASU was home to more than 13,015 international students from more than 136 countries enrolled on an ASU campus. This international student community places ASU as the public university no. 1 for hosting international students in front of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; University of California, San Diego; Purdue University; and UCLA, among others.

As the best public university in the country for international students, the enrollment of international students at ASU also places the university in the top five nationally, behind only private universities including New York University, Northeastern University, Columbia University and the University of Southern California, ranked first through fourth, respectively.

The entire ASU community is committed to maintaining our reputation as a welcoming home away from home for students from all over the world, said Kent Hopkins, Vice President of Academic Enterprise Registration. As we continue to navigate a world affected by a global pandemic, our international admissions services and student engagement strategies have evolved to ensure that students can continue toward their goal of studying at Arizona State University, regardless from the challenges they face.

A contributing factor in the ranking no. 1 are the flexible policies set by ASU to help international students stay enrolled at ASU throughout the academic year 202021, including the creation of innovative ways for students to take classes regardless of their location.

Offering a rich academic experience that is accessible to all has been at the heart of the ASU statute for more than a decade, he said Nancy Gonzales, executive vice president and university professor. Amid the international travel constraints resulting from the pandemic, this commitment took on new meaning as we designed solutions, including ASU Sync, which enabled students to access the ASU classroom and campus experience from anywhere in the world.

Hopkins said, some of our students just could not travel to ASU. During the past academic year, we had many students who took the entire semester or first year from their home country through ASU Sync. It was extremely important for us to help them continue on the right path without losing any progress towards their degree and as soon as access to student visas was opened, they had to be welcomed into their new university home. At our international student welcome event on August 15 at the Gammage Auditorium, more than 2000 international students came to celebrate a semester in person at ASU.

One such student who studied at ASU from their home country in the academic year 202021 was Palak Rawat, an accounting and finance specialist from Dehradun, India.

Spring semester I did remotely from my country during COVID-19. Although I was a little anxious at first to return to completely direct classes, I was much more excited to return for personal lectures, walk around campus, and return with friends. The transition went quite well for me and the university made it very comfortable for students to adapt to campus life. ASU staff has been very supportive in ensuring that international students are able to return to the US on time for the start of the semester. I felt that ASU did an excellent job of creating a sense of community for the students, which made us feel motivated and engaged on campus.

Efforts like these helped stabilize ASU international student enrollment in the fall of 2020, as national trends saw international student enrollment decline. And in the fall of 2021, new international student enrollment was recovered as travel restrictions were eased. ASU saw a 9.5% increase from fall 2020 in international freshmen (727 students enrolled versus 664) on its four Phoenix subway campuses. Similarly, enrollment of graduate students on those campuses increased by more than 200% with 2,591 enrolled graduate students versus 850 enrolled in the fall of 2020.

Maria Missiego is a graduate student at ASUs Thunderbird School of Global Management. She has completed a bachelor’s degree in Thunderbird and is currently completing her master’s degree in a 4 + 1 program.

“I realized there is so much more beyond the physical boundaries where we grew up,” said Missiego, who is from Lima, Peru. Being part of a diverse community of students and staff allows me to learn and appreciate other cultures and develop intercultural sensitivity. Thunderbird, our differences are what make us unique and what unites us. “

The report of the Institute of International Education also counts in its ranking the last students participating in the Optional Practical Training. OPT is a program that allows graduates with F-1 visas to extend their stay in the United States by one year to participate in a career-important employment that enriches their academic experience.

For the 2021 Open Doors report, OPT students contributed to the ranking of ASUs as a better public university. ASU saw a nearly 10% increase in OPT participants in the fall of 2020 (5,264 alumni) compared to the fall of 2019, when the last 4,796 alumni participated.

OPT is a critical component of the international student experience at ASU. Successful employment is a key ingredient in building a student’s credentials with global employers, he said Holly Singh, Assistant Vice President of the International Center for Students and Scholars. Since travel outside the US was also limited during the pandemic, our team made it a priority to help our recent ASU graduates find the professional opportunities they needed to keep them working towards their goals, even if they did not could travel back to their places. .

Kaiying Huang, an art specialist from China, praised ASU’s approach.

As an international student, I feel welcomed and appreciated, Huang said. ASU cares about student academic success and college life. In addition to helping international students maintain their legal status in the United States, the International Center for Students and Scholars offered me seminars to learn more about American culture and resources, and to enthusiastically help international students like me cope with any situation. hard that has happened in these challenging times.

Main photo: International students (from left) Bharat Goel, Bijayalaxmi Panda and Sarthak Tiwari standing on the Polytechnic campus in 2019. Photo by FJ Gaylor