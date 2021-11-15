Gympass announces partnership with Fitness International, LLC





NEW YORK–(TELI BUSINESS) –Permit for fitness, the world’s largest corporate welfare platform, has announced the latest addition to its network of participating locations: Fitness International, LLC, the operator of LA Fitness, City Sports Club, and Export Fitness Brand. With this add-on, Gympass users can now access some of the most popular fitness clubs in the country. As one of the largest chains of privately owned health clubs in the US, LA Fitness and its sister brands give Gympass 2500+ corporate clients access to more than 700 locations across the US, as Gympass expands its footprint as the largest welfare provider. offered. At Gympass, quality and accessibility are two of our top priorities and one big reason why adding Fitness International, LLC to the Gympass network made perfect sense. Gympass is helping to change the way people gain access to fitness and well-being, and together with Fitness International, LLC, we look forward to bringing LA Fitness, City Sports Club and Esporta Fitness to our corporate clients and their employees as well. part of our mission to make universal well-being, said Cesar Carvalho, CEO of Gympass. We always aim to provide services that help meet the needs of our users, no matter what stage of life they are in, and LA Fitness, City Sports Club and Esporta Fitness, as full-service gyms, are helping us we do exactly that. with all the classes and amenities they offer. This collaboration comes at a challenging time when American employers seek to retain and attract talent. As such, companies can now offer the premium facilities and services of LA Fitness, City Sports Club and Esporta Fitness which typically include swimming pools, basketball courts and many group classes through Gympass to promote a healthier lifestyle for their employees . We are excited to be working with Gympass, a truly innovative leader in corporate well-being, to provide greater access to our nationwide network of health and convenience clubs, said Jill Greuling, President, Club Operations. We see our alliance with Gympass as another important step in fulfilling our mission to help as many people as possible achieve a healthy lifestyle. To learn more about Gympass and its latest offers visit https://www.gympass.com/us. About Gympass



Gympass is a complete corporate well-being platform that sparks and encourages every trip to feel good. We do this by reinventing well-being, making it universal, attractive and accessible. Companies around the world rely on Gympass unparalleled variety, comfort and flexibility to support the health and happiness of their employees. With over 50,000 fitness partners, 1,300 on-demand classes, 2,000 hours of meditation, 1: 1 weekly therapy sessions and hundreds of personal trainers, Gympass supports every well-being journey. We partner with the best in-class welfare providers in numerous markets in North America, Latin America and Europe. About Fitness International, LLC



Fitness International, LLC is one of the fastest growing health club chains in the US, with over 700 locations in 27 states. Operating under the brand names LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness and City Sports Club, the company’s mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, becoming offering its members the widest range of facilities. and the most friendly service at an affordable price. To learn more about the growth of Fitness International, LLC, visit lafitness.com, esportafitness.com and citysportsfitness.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading our mobile apps.

