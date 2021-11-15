Saskatchewan Government Announces International Education Week News and Media





The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to recognize International Education Week from November 15 to 19, 2021. This week is celebrated in more than 100 countries to raise awareness of the benefits of cultural and academic exchange programs worldwide. “International education plays an important role in growing Saskatchewan’s economy,” said Minister of Advanced Education Gene Makowsky. “Utilizing existing international trade and investment offices as well as our growing network of international relations, we are working to make Saskatchewan the preferred destination to study, live, work and raise a family.” Each year, Saskatchewan post-secondary institutions welcome thousands of students. Prior to the pandemic, international students contributed more than $ 222 million a year to the Saskatchewan economy. The new International Education Strategy will help the province recover from the pandemic and ensure that the post-secondary education sector is well positioned to meet the commitments outlined in the Saskatchewan Growth Plan by: positioning Saskatchewan as a destination of choice for international students;

strengthening trade relations in key markets;

providing opportunities for Saskatchewan students to study abroad in key markets; AND

collaborating with Saskatchewan post-secondary partners to create international opportunities to advance and commercialize research in areas where Saskatchewan institutions are global leaders. For more information about the International Education Strategy, please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/post-secondary-international-education-strategy. -30- For more information, contact: Mandy Lemon

Advanced education

Regina

Phones: 306-787-0355

Email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2021/november/15/government-of-saskatchewan-proclaims-international-education-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos