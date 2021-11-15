International
Crews prepare to rescue dozens of passengers trapped by landslides on BC Highway
Search and rescue teams are assessing landslide damage that has left passengers stranded on a southern BC highway as they try to determine a safe way to reach those in need.
DavidBoone, team director of the BC Severe Urban Search and Rescue Task Force team and assistant chief at the Vancouver Fire Department, said early Monday that his team has not yet had a full picture of the extent of the landslides. soil and waste flow.
The landslides, which occurred Sunday on Highway 7 near Agassiz, BC, about 125 miles east of Vancouver, came to communities in the southern parts of the province facing heavy rainfall.
Boone said his team arrived to support members of the fire department in Agassiz, who had already rescued at least 12 people trapped in vehicles from the garbage dump. Two others were rescued on the east side, either by a search and rescue team or workers from the Hope fire department, he told CBC News Network.
“What complicates this situation is that we have two slides on Highway 7 and we have people who are trapped in the rubbish and some have been rescued,” Boone told CBC’s Heather Hiscox, noting that officials are not yet sure if there are other vehicles missing and other persons not counted.
MEMORY – CLOSED:# BCHwy1 between #AgassizBC AND #SpencesBridgeBC. # BCHwy3 IN #SunshineLalleyBC & east of #PrincetonBC# BCHwy5 between #ShpresaBC AND #MerrittBC# BCHwy7 #MapleRidgeBC to #ShpresaBC# BCHwy11 between #MisionBC AND #AbbotsforBC
More information: https://t.co/xn50j8yRLn
He said officials believe there are about 50 vehicles stuck on Highway 7 between the two garbage dumps, with approximately two to three people in each vehicle.
Boone said he spoke to a nurse who was traveling in one of the vehicles doing assessments. The nurse found that those they had seen were “safe and secure at this time”. People trapped between the slides have been encouraged to stay in their vehicles for now, he said.
‘It’s very scary’
Martina Martinkova, who is stuck in her car with her daughter on Highway 7, said she is “very stressed”.
“We have no information,” she said in an interview with Heather Hiscox on Monday morning. She said she has been trying for hours to figure out what will happen to the rescue efforts.
People had started sharing their food and water, she said, noting that she saw at least one family on the highway with a child.
She said she has been in contact with her boyfriends, who know she and her daughter are safe.
“You see this in the movies, honestly, and you thought it would never touch you,” she said. “It’s very scary.”
FRIEND | “I’m very scared,” says the mother trapped in the car with her daughter near the BC mud slide:
Adam Wuisman and his fiancé were traveling to their home in Richmond, BC, on Highway 7, after a weekend trip to Nelson when he said a landslide struck them.
“We were heading west and there were big traffic lines … and all of a sudden, I noticed there were no vehicles behind us, which was weird,” he told the CBC. Early edition Monday morning.
“We should have lost the first one [landslide] and now somehow we are between the two. “
The pair have remained stranded on that stretch of Highway 7 since 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Wuisman said.
“It’s a very scary feeling here,” he described.
“When we got here, everyone had turned on the headlights and then slowly, over the hours, the headlights went out and everything went black.”
Emergency officials said they did not yet have a full picture of the number of people trapped. Wuisman, however, said he thinks there are well more than 50 vehicles blocked estimating about 200 to 300 vehicles blocked on that part of the highway.
“I must have heard people shouting for help,” he said.
“It’s kind of powerless to feel like you’re between a very vulnerable mountain site and the Fraser River on the other side. And you really can’t do anything about it, but I hope nothing falls on you.”
Officials hope to do the study by air
Boone, who noted that officials are “still a little blind” to the full scope of the issue, said soil stability and problems around hydro wires are complicating rescue efforts.
He said it is very dangerous to approach now, noting that further assessments will come at dawn.
“We are evaluating the best entry points for us to enter the area,” he said, noting that rescue workers will coordinate with CP Rail as the best route may be along a railway line.
“We will not place our rescuers in the area until we determine it is safe to do so,” he said, noting that they hope to be able to observe from the air later in the day.
