Scotland bottle and deposit scheme is set to be postponed again | Scotland

The launch of the UK’s first bottle and cans deposit scheme is expected to be delayed again, with Scottish ministers accused of surrendering to lobbying by retailers and industry.

The scheme, in which shops in Scotland will be required to install recycling machinery and load a 20p deposit into each can and bottle, would be launched in July next year, three years after it was first discovered.

Deposit return schemes have been shown to reduce waste, reduce waste sent to incinerators that contribute to climate warming, save scarce resources, and reduce energy use by promoting the recycling of glass, plastics, and metals.

It is understood Nicola Sturgeons’s cabinet will be told on Tuesday that the scheme will not start now until March or October 2023, despite the Scottish National Party manifesto promise earlier this year that it would start as planned in July next.

The delay has alarmed environmental activists, who had initially praised the leadership of the Scottish governments.

The Rural Scotland Conservation Association, UK Greenpeace and Wastewater Surfers are lobbying MSPs to reject the delay, which will have to be approved by Holyrood. The scheme was originally due to start in April this year.

A further delay immediately after Scotland hosted Cop26 would send a clear message to the world that despite all its fine words the Scottish government is simply not serious about striving for net zero, activists told MSPs last week.

The delay is expected to be announced in Holyrood on Wednesday by Scottish Greens Minister Lorna Slater, who was appointed Scotland’s Minister of Green Skills, Round Economy and Biodiversity in a landmark co-operation agreement between the Sturgeons government and the Greens in August.

Slaters’ decision to approve the delay will cause outrage and concern among Scottish Green activists and voters: the start date for the coming years was also set out in the party manifesto in the Mays election.

Three days after Sturgeon revealed that her government would begin formal talks on a co-operation agreement with the Greens, Slater wrote on Twitter:

It was in our manifesto. The deposit return scheme has been repeatedly delayed by @scotgov. It has to be done. – Lorna Slater (@lornaslater) May 29, 2021

The deposit refund policy will directly affect major beverage firms like AG Barr, the manufacturer of Irn-Bru, which gained worldwide fame when it became a point of discussion during the Cop26 climate talks.

AG Barr had a monopoly on the supply of soft drinks within the meeting place. Sturgeon, who has criticized the Glasgow climate deal as insufficient, gave US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a can of Irn-Bru last week.

A Scottish government spokesman said the ministers remain fully committed to implementing the scheme, but will not confirm or deny that it will be delayed. He confirmed that the start date was under consideration.

The industry has made progress, including setting up a scheme administrator, Circularity Scotland, he said. This has been done in difficult circumstances, with those sectors responsible for providing the scheme facing unprecedented outages as a result of the pandemic and Brexit.

Angus MacDonald, the former SNP MSP who chaired the Holyrood committee overseeing the scheme legislation, said there was no good reason for another delay and that Norway and Germany were much faster in implementing their schemes.

Modern systems tend to take about a year to set up after the structure has been agreed, as happened here months ago. I saw no good reason why our clear commitment to launch Scotland ‘s already delayed system next year could not be fulfilled, he said.

Circularity Scotland hinted on its website that the start date may be delayed. Currently, the launch of the scheme is scheduled to take place on 1 July 2022, however this may change depending on the outcome of a review currently being undertaken by the Scottish Government, he said.

APRS, Greenpeace and Surfers Against Way predict that a further delay will lead to the millions of cans and bottles used to fill towns and villages.

At a conference given to Holyrood MSPs last week, they said 64 million bottles and cans would be dumped in Scotland between April 2021, the start date of the schemes, and July 2022, raising cleaning and storage costs waste to local authorities. Zero Waste Scotland, a government-funded charity, has estimated that the deposit refund scheme will reduce carbon emissions in Scotland by 160,000 tonnes a year.

Nina Schrank, a plastic activist at Greenpeace, said: “It is shocking to see the Scottish Government, which has once again chosen to postpone the long-awaited deposit refund scheme until 2023, as it continues to utter nice words about environmental protection. . This vital promise of the manifesto, backed by the Scottish Greens and the SNP, has not yet been fulfilled and this new delay is not good enough.

If the Nicola Sturgeons government wants its green credentials taken seriously, it must start turning words into action: more delays mean that plastic pollution continues to destroy people and the planet, and its words sound empty. . Our planet can not afford many other broken promises and delays like this.