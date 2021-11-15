Poland, Lithuania and Latvia consider pushing for NATO Article 4 on Belarus border crisis





Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Polish press agency on Sunday that the three countries were in talks on whether to promote the article, which seeks consultation when “territorial integrity, political independence or the security of either party is threatened”.

A NATO official said last week that the military alliance was monitoring the escalating situation and that “NATO allies stand in full solidarity with Poland and other allies affected by the instrumentalization of migrants from Belarus.”

The official said Belarus “bears responsibility for the crisis and the use of migrants by the Lukashenko regime as a hybrid tactic is inhumane, illegal and unacceptable.”

Polish border guards used loudspeakers on Monday to warn people at the Kunica-Bruzgi crossing that force could be used against them if they did not carry out orders. Authorities also deployed a helicopter and a water cannon in the area, although water cannons were not used. A convoy of police cars was seen approaching the border.

Thousands of people have tried to cross into Poland in recent days, sitting on the ground near the border crossing, despite the almost low temperatures. Katarzyna Zdanowicz, a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, told CNN on Monday morning that about 4,000 people had been camped along the border and that the situation was “very tense and very dangerous”. Zdanowicz said there had been “mass forced attempts to cross the border” in the Kuznica area by a group of 60 people Sunday night. Those who attempted to cross were brought in “aggressively,” according to the border guard service. They threw stones and branches at the Polish border police, she said, adding that the weapons were “aimed at our military” and a “firearm” was fired at them. More people were going to the area on Monday. A CNN team testified that thousands of people at the Bruzgi immigration camp in Belarus took their bags and started moving towards the Polish border on Monday morning. A rumor began circulating in the camp that the Polish government could open the border and allow a humanitarian corridor to cross into Germany. Poland has vehemently denied this and people gathered in the area have received text messages from Polish authorities saying the information was a “total lie and absurdity”. The SMS message, also received by members of the CNN team in the area, says in part: “Poland will not allow migrants to cross into Germany. It will protect its border. Do not be deceived, do not try to take any action. ” Belarus State Border Committee says people moving towards the border have “purely peaceful intentions”, according to Belarus state media BelTA. “The refugees gathered warm clothes, tents, sleeping bags, hoping for a positive outcome of the situation. By noon, they organized themselves in a large column and started moving towards the Bruzg checkpoint,” said Anton Bychkovsky, the official representative of the Committee. border, is quoted as saying. Meanwhile, the European Union will extend the sanction against Belarus on Monday, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said. Josep Borrell said before a meeting in Brussels. “Today we will adopt a new package of sanctions against the Belarusian people responsible for what is happening … and we will open a framework to implement other sanctions against other people, airlines, travel agencies and all “involving this illegal. pushing migrants to our borders,” he said. Borrell said he spoke with the Belarusian foreign minister over the weekend, telling him that “the situation at the border was completely unacceptable and that humanitarian aid was needed”. He said the European Union “is not talking about deploying an army at the moment”. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that airlines continuing to transport refugees to Minsk could be denied flight rights and landing sites. Maas also praised Turkey for stopping the further flow of people to Belarus. “All airlines should follow the example of Turkish Airlines and others and stand up against Lukashenko’s human trafficking business. Severe sanctions will be imposed on anyone who disobeys,” Maas said Sunday.

CNN Moscow’s Katharina Krebs and Allegra Goodwin and Niamh Kennedy in London contributed to the report.

