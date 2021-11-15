Arctic scholars want to state their case before international climate change policymakers

Rachael Treharne, an Arctic ecologist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Falmouth, returned to her home in Oxford, England after nearly two weeks in Glasgow in Cop26, The United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021, which was still trying to wrap up last minute negotiations over the weekend.

With the Arctic region warming by three times the global norm, profound and rapid change is evident everywhere, from the Greenland ice sheet to the ocean ecosystem and the perpetual frost that lies for most of the mass terrestrial. The testimony of indigenous people living within forests, deserts and tundra, as well as regions dominated by snow and ice, touches it.

But the sharp pace of negotiations on emissions, finances and guilt, in the face of the rapid and relentless changes documented by researchers and regions with 5 million inhabitants, found its overwhelming spirit.

It is so slow and not on the scale of what is happening, Treharne said in a telephone interview on Friday.

Perhaps this rare electoral zone helps to explain why, despite its potential to exert a major impact on carbon emissions, sea level rise and fisheries, the Arctic has been largely left out of discussions and calculations on climate change on how to facilitate global warming.

A panel of Arctic scholars and policy analysts from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution AND Woodwell Climate Research Center made the case last week at the Glasgow conference on raising the Arctic to the forefront of climate discussion, calling for more research and greater involvement of polar heat in climate change discussions and modeling.

It features some of the most beautiful and wild landscapes we have left, Treharne said. It is the only place where plants gather together for warmth and has such a rich and multifaceted cultural significance for the people living throughout the Arctic.

There is a delicate balance to life at the extremes of what can be endured, but the integrity of the regions is rapidly being undermined by man-made climate change. Loss of reflection, as the sea ice and snow cover regions disappear, means that more solar energy is absorbed into the seas and its land. Plus changes in sea currents and atmosphere bring warmer water and air temperatures in the Arctic, which saw record temperatures of 100 degrees in some countries in August 2020.

As negotiators at Cop26 haggled over how to avoid a 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7 F) rise in global average temperature, WHO glaciologist Sarah Das, speaking as one of the conference panelists on climate change underlined the dire prospect. in the Arctic, stressed that it only takes a few tenths of a degree of change in temperature to switch from ice to water.

Ice across Greenland is extremely sensitive to these changes, Das said in an interview Friday.

While the disappearance of relatively small glaciers creates news on the front page, they are relatively small freshwater reservoirs when compared to the Greenland ice sheet, which covers an area approximately three times larger than Texas and is nearly three miles high at its thickest point.

Until recently, the Greenland ice cap was relatively stable. The loss of ice and snow each summer was offset by the accumulation of winter. But in 1990, it became unbalanced, Das said. Wetter ice is darker ice and absorbs more of the sun’s heat by amplifying melting.

As a result, annual Greenland ice sheet ice loss has accelerated from less than one gigatonne a year in the 1990s to 345 by 2011, according to a 2019 study by an international panel of polar scientists known as the Comparison of Ice Sheet Mass Balance. Exercise (IMBIE). According to NASA, one gigaton is equivalent to 10,000 fully loaded American aircraft carriers.

The IMBIE study showed that Greenland ice was disappearing at a rate close to that used by the International Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for their high-level climate warming scenario.

Over the course of a single generation, we have gone from a stable Greenland ice sheet to a rapidly falling layer, Das said. We are running fast towards the abyss.

As the earth enters an ice age every 100,000 years, Das said warming due to human greenhouse gas emissions has removed the earth from that cycle.

We are completely out of that world, she said. The disappearance of the Greenland ice sheet has consequences at sea level. A complete meltdown could lead to over 20 feet of sea level rise, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

Two hundred and thirty million people currently live less than a meter below the current high tide lines; Another 190 million will be at risk under the low carbon emissions scenario and 630 million projected using the high emissions calculation.

Das said the rise in atmospheric heat today may have already doomed Greenland’s ice cap. The issue now in reducing emissions is that of a delay enough, hundreds, maybe thousands of years, to give us time to adjust.

A noticeable change in a system, now ongoing in the Arctic, is not what we want. It is not beneficial to us because of the Arctic’s role in weather, in holding frozen water and in organic freezing (like methane greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide bound to permafrost) said Carin Ashjian, a biological oceanographer and department head of Biology at WHOI. . Ashjian also spoke at the Arctic panel at the Glasgow conference.

“There are so many ways it can affect us at lower latitudes and that system is changing significantly,” she said in a telephone interview after returning from Cop26. Philosophically, the idea of ​​losing such an extraordinary system is an incredible loss in itself.

Ashjians’ work focuses on ocean currents and the effects of temperature distribution on the polar marine ecosystem, and it has been on over 60 Arctic voyages, including long-term studies on icebreakers deliberately linked to ice and moving in packets ice.

Too often, the ice they sampled had survived over several winters. But with warming sea and air temperatures, sea ice has melted to a much greater extent and it has taken longer to freeze again.

Increasingly, much of the Arctic is first-year sea ice, said Ashjian, which is not as strong as perennial ice and more susceptible to melting.

What researchers have found is that warm-water marine species have expanded into the polar regions and Arctic species have moved even further north. While this can be beneficial in some cases, such as increased salmon catch in northern Alaska waters, it can also have profoundly negative consequences such as the spread of algae that produce saxytoxins and domoic acid that can kill humans and marine life. Ashjian said it is the degree of change in the Arctic that threatens the resilience of ecosystems and those that depend on it.

If things change too much for local communities, they may encounter all sorts of problems with food insecurity, she said. The animals they hunt and fish are also important to the culture of hunting communities for subsistence.

As scientists, we can continue to try to understand the consequences of change in this ecosystem and not understand it so well, Ashjian said. It is difficult for research, which moves at a very deliberate pace that may take years to complete a single study, to keep pace with the rapidly changing Arctic.

It may take seven or more years for research to become political, Ashjian said, but look at the sea ice change and it is a fairly steep slope there.

The Arctic is a difficult and expensive place to do research and its unknowns and the relative insufficiency of research that worries Treharne. While she works mainly on climate models now, Treharnes previous fieldwork looked at the effects of heat on permafrost, the frozen soil layer that does not melt in summer and is present at 22% of the earth mass.

Permanent bloating is an integral part of the landscape and ecosystem, especially in the Arctic Boreal Zone, but also contains massive amounts of organic matter from decomposed plant life. Treharne likened permafrost to a large pile of frozen compost that, when melted, would begin to release organic decomposition gases. A complete fusion could release twice the amount of carbon in the atmosphere contained in all the trees on the planet. If only 10% of the carbon dioxide in permafrost ends up in the atmosphere, Treharne said, it could add to an amount equal to half of total human emissions over the past century, citing a recent IPCC special report on the cryosphere and oceans.

Plus, permafrost is the foundation of the Arctic boreal landscape. Melting causes massive land subsidence, releases sediment into rivers, and affects groundwater flow and retention to the point that it can cause dramatic changes to the local ecosystem, creating wetlands and deserts.

Treharne said researchers expect to see the loss of between a quarter to three-quarters of permanent freezing by the end of this century. But the full extent of the problem is not known because the permanently frozen region is vast and remote. With Arctic science still evolving, only a small percentage of carbon emission models use permafrost data, Treharne said. And no one uses estimates of the growing number and breadth of Arctic fires in the permanent freezing thaw.

The latest IPCC report made a preliminary assessment of the impact of the gradual meltdown, Treharne said, but did not calculate rapid melting or fires.

Today, they were making a big difference. What gets worse is up to us, Treharne said.

International climate change policy tends to focus on areas where science is powerful. Arctic scientific research is still evolving, but the risk of irreversible and potentially devastating impacts is too great to be delayed. Treharne said Arctic scientists, including researchers from WHOI and Woodwell, were advocating for an international cryosphere dialogue; a structured international discussion between scientists and policymakers about issues such as permanent freezing and the Greenland ice sheet. They hope this will happen this summer.

We just want an opportunity to talk about it, Treharne said. We want to state the case, but it is also an opportunity to explain information you do not have and delegates can ask questions.

