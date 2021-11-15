International students returning to the US but below pre-COVID levels

BOSTON (AP) International students are returning to American colleges in stronger numbers this year, but the comeback should still offset the historic declines of recent years as COVID-19 continues to disrupt academic exchange, according to a new survey.

Nationwide, American colleges and universities saw an annual increase of 4% of international students this fall, according to the results of a survey published Monday by the Institute of International Education. But that follows a 15% drop last year, the biggest drop since the institute began publishing data in 1948.

Growth is better than many colleges predicted over the summer as the delta variant grew. But it also reflects ongoing obstacles as visa visas continue and as some students show reluctance to study abroad during the pandemic.

American universities and officials hope this increase over the years is the beginning of a long-term comeback. As international travel increases, there is optimism that colleges will see growth beyond their pre-pandemic levels.

We expect an increase after the pandemic, Matthew Lussenhop, an acting assistant secretary of state, told reporters. This annual increase shows that international students continue to value education in the US and remain committed to pursuing studies in the United States, he added.

Overall, 70% of American colleges reported an increase in international students this fall, while 20% saw reductions and 10% remained at the level, according to the institute. This is based on a preliminary study of more than 800 schools in the US.

At least part of the increase is due to young students hoping to come to the US last year but delaying their plans due to the pandemic. However, there was a 68% increase in newly enrolled international students this year, a dramatic increase compared to previous years’ decline of 46%.

For many schools, even a modest reversal is a relief. Over the summer, officials at U.S. universities worried that the delta variant would destroy any hope of a comeback. But for many people, that did not happen.

In August, US embassies and consulates in India reported that they had issued visas to a record 55,000 students even after starting the process two months late due to COVID-19.

Among them was Kedar Basatwar, who enrolled this fall in a graduate program in business analytics at Northeastern University in Boston, one of the nations’ most popular destinations for international students. The 24-year-old from Pune, India, stopped applying to American schools at the height of the pandemic because he wanted to make sure he could attend classes in person.

My plan was always to come to the US because the opportunities after getting a master’s are so many more, Basatwar said. Also, obtaining a US visa is one of the greatest achievements we consider in India.

At the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, officials are seeing a return to normalcy for our international population, said Andy Borst, director of university admissions. The university enrolled more than 10,000 international students this fall, which almost offsets a 28% drop from last year.

We just had this repressed request, Borst said. Many Big Ten schools saw growth beyond what we expected.

In some schools with big brands overseas, enrollments were back to their 2019 figures.

At Rochester University in New York, enrollment from abroad increased by 70% compared to 2019 levels, driven by a boom in graduate students, according to school data.

The vast majority of American colleges returned to personal instruction by this fall, but not all international students are physically on campus. After spending the last few years in distance learning, many schools have continued to offer online courses for students abroad.

Of all international students enrolled in American colleges this year, the survey found that about 65% were attending classes on campus.

Fangzhou Gu, a 21-year-old from Beijing, is among those who chose not to return to New York University’s Greenwich Village campus for her final semester this fall before graduating in December.

Instead, she takes classes at the university post in Shanghai, an option offered throughout the pandemic by NYU, which has seen international enrollments grow 14% by 2019.

Gu said her remaining course load does not require her to be in New York and her parents are worried about her adventure too far from home.

Classmates and classmates are closer, which really gives me a sense of community that I have longed for, she said. Plus, living expenses are less of a burden here.

For some colleges, the new flexibility of online learning helped avoid further barriers to enrollment. In the past, students at the University of San Francisco might have been able to start their term one week late if they were facing visa or travel problems. Now, those facing visa delays can arrive halfway through or later, and meanwhile study online from abroad.

This was the case for Vinh Le, who was unable to arrive at Ho Chi Minh City Airport in Vietnam in time for the start of the autumn hours. Instead, the graduate student studied online for more than two months until he could get his first vaccine, which allowed him to travel. He arrived at the University of San Francisco on November 1st.

International students are seen as important contributors to US campuses for a variety of reasons. Colleges say they help provide a diverse mix of cultures and views on campus. Many end up working in high-demand fields after graduation. And some colleges rely on the financial benefits of international students, who are usually paid higher tuition fees.

Although many colleges avoided the second year drop, there is still concern that growth may be isolated in certain types of colleges. The survey found that, last year, community colleges experienced a much larger decline than four-year universities, with a 24% decline nationwide.

Researchers are still analyzing this year’s data, but some worry that community colleges may continue to lag behind.

There are also questions about whether the recovery will continue. New vaccine requirements for foreign travelers may make it harder for some students to get here, and colleges expect continued competition from colleges in Australia, Canada, and other countries seeking to increase the international population.

However, officials at many colleges are optimistic. More vaccines are being sent overseas and the newly lifted travel bans promise to reduce barriers to travel.

Some also praise President Joe Biden for sending a message that America wants students from abroad. In July, the administration issued a statement promising a renewed commitment to international education, saying it would work to make overseas students feel welcome.

For Paola Giammattei, a 21-year-old studying at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, the concern now is not so much her classes, but whether companies will still be willing to hire foreign graduates on short-term visas, given the actual work. market.

Meanwhile, the chemical engineering major has embraced restoring campus life after she attended home-based distance learning classes in El Salvador at the start of the pandemic.

Being in a classroom, being able to engage with other colleagues and professors is great, Giammattei said. It is easier to distinguish and have a good life-work balance when everything is personal and you have different interactions in different environments, not through one screen.