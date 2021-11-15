The decline in the number of international students is stabilizing

The coronavirus pandemic forced normal life to stop abruptly in 2020, ruining entire industries and national economies. The trip was…

The coronavirus pandemic forced normal life to stop abruptly in 2020, ruining entire industries and national economies. Travel was restricted and, in some cases, prohibited. The bleak reality of what it meant for international students and the US Panels and the universities that welcome them is detailed in the latest Open Doors Report on International Education, published today.

Among the findings of the international annual records Open Doors Report:

– The total number of international students in American universities fell by 15% from 1,075,496 in 2019-2020 to 914,095 in 2020-2021.

– The number of new international students enrolled in American universities fell by 45.6% in that time frame.

– China and India, which remain the largest sources of origin for international students coming to the US, sent 14.8% and 13.2% fewer students respectively in that time period.

The US Department of State’s Institute for International Education and the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs drafted the report. To calculate international students who took online classes, the definition of international students was expanded in this year’s report to include those who study in person or online at an American university.

“This may include international students studying in person on U.S. campuses, taking online courses in the United States. taking classes online from abroad, or students in optional internships, or OPT, ”says Mirka Martel, head of IIE research, assessment and teaching.

Under OPT, or optional practical training, international students can work for 12 months in a U.S.-based job related to their field of study. International students with F-1 visas can participate in OPT programs while enrolling in a college in the US or after completing their degree program.

The growth of international students has been slow in recent years, with an increase of 0.05% for the 2018-19 school year and an increase of 1.8%. decline for 2019-2020, according to IIE data. This year marks the first time the US has seen a drop in international registrations in consecutive years since 2005-2006.

The shrinking number of international students in the US is not surprising given the circumstances, experts say.

“We are dealing with tremendous consequences from the pandemic,” says Douglas L. Becker, founder and CEO of Cintana Education. He notes the dire economic consequences of COVID-19, especially for prospective international students in countries where incomes are much lower than in the US

In addition to the economic challenges, others point to the policies and political rhetoric that made international students feel unwelcome.

“The Trump administration basically laid an unwanted rug for international students,” says Hafeez Lakhani, founder and president of Lakhani Coaching. He also points out issues for students in obtaining visas and sponsorship for employment, and says that international students and the families he works with often have security concerns to live in the US

Decline and return of international student enrollment

In addition to the Open Doors Report, IIE also published the international student enrollment photo for fall 2021. If the Open Doors Report – taken from survey data from more than 3,000 colleges – presents a bleak picture, the fall photo 2021 offers some optimism.

“Next fall, next November, we will have the most comprehensive view of these trends,” Martel explains. “It’s really just a picture or a subset of institutions that reported on this data this fall.”

Compared to the Open Doors more in-depth report, the fall 2021 photo is a smaller subset of colleges with findings reported by more than 860 institutions. But the early signs for fall 2021 are a reported 68% increase in new international student enrollments and a 4% increase in the total number of international students enrolled.

While the total number of international students in the US fell in 2020, interest from overseas applicants remains high, experts say. IN Ordinary application, a well-known college application portal, applications from prospective international students have grown by 51% year-on-year.

“From our perspective, we’ve seen that students want to study in the US,” says Jenny Rickard, president and CEO of the Common App.

In fact, she says, international applications have been on the rise, with an increase of 19% for the 2020-2021 school year and 13% for the 2019-2020 school year.

Despite the increase in the number of applicants from abroad, however, the maturity of international students has remained unchanged or declining.

“From what we saw from the enrollment perspective, it is clear that students are not getting here,” says Rickard.

Barriers remain for international students

By comparison, 2021 and 2020 were very different years. The advent of coronavirus vaccines has allowed college life to return largely to normalcy compared to 2020, when schools tried to switch online and sent many local students home to improve the virus.

“I think the most dedicated parents and students have made the decision to go,” Becker says. “I think they believe that in today’s environment of vaccinations and better safety protocols, they can expect a safer experience when they go abroad.”

However, the outlook for international students in the US is mixed.

Qualified international students may find it easier to get into U.S. colleges than before, as many schools are being damaged by enrollment, Lakhani says. While this is not true among more selective colleges, Lakhani notes that the US offers many quality institutions to which international students should be able to enter.

However, these opportunities tend to be limited for students in financial need. Lakhani notices this financial assistance it is mostly lacking for international students, which means that those who do not have the means to pay for an education in the US will find it difficult to get one.

According to the Open Doors Report, the main source of funding for 54% of international students is personal and family. Although students may be able to work or participate in OPT, depending on them visa status, costs remain high for many families. International students in the US often pay tuition and fees at fees two to three times higher than their local classmates.

The recent declining number of international students coupled with declining domestic enrollment could be catastrophic, says Lakhani, who suggests the general trend could lead to cuts in financial aid for domestic students and the closure of academic departments and even even of some colleges.

Becker says new models are needed to cut costs for international students given volatile prices. He expects families to look for cheaper and more flexible options. “I think parents may want their students to start their studies in their own country and then transfer to the rest of the degree, as a way perhaps to make it easier in the new, reopened world.”

What does the pandemic mean for American students abroad?

In addition to details on the international student population in the U.S., the Open Doors Report also provides insights into U.S. study programs abroad. The number of Americans studying abroad fell from 347,099 to 162,633 for the 2019-2020 school year.

Among the findings of the US Open Door Study Abroad study:

– Americans studying abroad fell 53% from the 2018-2019 school year to 2019-2020.

Spain was the top destination for American students, with 12.2% of Americans studying there.

– Europe was the top region for US participation in study abroad, with 57.9% of all US students.

– New York University was the leading institution lending for study abroad, with 3,403 students doing so in 2019-2020.

– Elon University in North Carolina had the highest participation among universities offering doctoral degrees, with 96.8% of students studying abroad.

According to a IIE press release, “declines in programming studies outside the US occurred mainly during the duration of spring and summer 2020” when the pandemic struck.

