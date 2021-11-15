Austria, Germany impose restrictions on unvaccinated people as COVID cases rise: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin







Erwin Scheriau / APA / AFP via Getty Images

Erwin Scheriau / APA / AFP via Getty Images Austria has placed about 2 million people unvaccinated in partial isolation, while neighboring Germany has reintroduced free coronavirus testing as both countries face rising rates of COVID-19 amid a wave of new infections across Europe. Unvaccinated people in Austria will be allowed to leave their homes only for work, food purchases or emergencies, under the new mandate starting Monday. Police are conducting checks instead of digital vaccine certificates, though there is skepticism about how effectively the blockade can be enforced. “We really did not take this step lightly and I do not think it should be discussed,” Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told 1 radio, who called the move a dramatic step. “What we are trying to do is precisely to reduce contact between the unvaccinated and the vaccinated to a minimum, as well as the contact between the unvaccinated,” Schallenberg said. The measures are expected to remain in force for 10 days. Nearly 12,000 people have died since the start of the pandemic in the country of 9 million. Germany reintroduces free testing As Germany battles its worst infection rate since the pandemic began, a similar blockade has been imposed in the capital, Berlin, with only fully vaccinated or people recently recovered from COVID-19 allowed to enter restaurants, cinemas and sports facilities. The federal government is too course return just a month after he said he would no longer offer free testing for the coronavirus. While Germany, with 68%, and Austria, with 65%, surpass the US in percentage fully vaccinated population, they are somewhat behind some of their EU member states as well as the UK. “Our vaccination rate is still below 75% of the German population,” said Dr. Christine Falk, president of the German Association for Immunology, according to German wave. “Combined with the lack of contact restrictions, this is allowing the virus to spread almost exclusively to the unvaccinated.” Germany has recorded about 98,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. An angry protest in the Netherlands Meanwhile, the Netherlands on Saturday night imposed a partial blockade that is set to remain in place for at least three weeks, amid an increase in COVID-19 cases that have put a heavy strain on Dutch hospitals. The measures will limit hours for bars, restaurants and supermarkets. There is also a limit of four guests per family, and spectators are once again barred from sporting events. The measures, announced by caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday, angered several young Dutch people, hundreds of whom took to the streets in the northern city of Leeuwarden on Saturday evening, setting off fireworks before being evicted from a central square by police. the NOS broadcaster announced, according to Associated Press. Despite a vaccination rate of nearly 85% of the adult population in the Netherlands, the country recorded a record number of new infections on Thursday more than 16,000. COVID-19 has killed more than 18,600 people in the country since the pandemic began.

