Trudeau, Kenney promises child care $ 10 a day across Alberta within the next 5 years

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney unveiled details of the childcare deal that will see cost reductions in 2022 and $ 10 a day childcare available in Alberta within the next five years. Kenney said childcare rates will drop by an average of 50 percent by early 2022 and families will pay an average of $ 10 a day by 2025/2026. He added that the agreement covers a range of licensed childcare options, including preschool and day care. In addition to private spaces, Kenney said the deal includes a plan to add 42,500 new licensed and nonprofit nursery and daycare spaces over the next five years, creating new jobs and expanding family care opportunities.















1:36

Trudeau promises child care $ 10 a day across Alberta within 5 years





Trudeau promises child care $ 10 a day across Alberta within 5 years

Kenney said the deal also brings $ 3.5 billion in federal tax dollars “to Alberta.” The story goes down the ad The Liberal federal government has already signed agreements with seven provinces and one territory in its $ 30 billion five-year childcare plan, which promises to cut childcare prices to an average of $ 10 a day nationwide, but by Monday Alberta and Ontario had endured. Monday morning’s announcement at a YMCA in Edmonton included several other officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Freeland became emotional as she talked about the affordable childcare arrangement in Alberta and how it promotes feminism. She told the story of how her late mother and other Alberta grandmothers fought for equality decades ago during the second wave of the feminist movement.















3:46

Chrystia Freeland praises Alberta mothers for decades of affordable childcare struggle: “We’re getting the job done”





Chrystia Freeland praises Alberta mothers for decades of affordable childcare struggle: “We’re getting the job done”

The federal plan has been widely celebrated by children and family advocates. But Kenney said in April when the plan was announced that he did not think it was for parents staying at home, saying at the time that he would only support what he called “the 9-to-5-urban government and unions- Manage institutional day care options. ” The story goes down the ad “This province is different,” Kenney said Monday about rejecting the first deal. “We have the largest percentage of childcare facilities provided by private operators, who did not qualify in the initial agreement that was offered. We did not want to exclude all those parents. “ The prime minister said the province “had a much better arrangement that reflects the election of Alberta’s parents”. The Fed had previously announced plans for a $ 10 a day universal system by 2026. Read more: Talks continue as to whether Alberta will sign up to the federal child care program More to come… With files from The Canadian Press © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8373579/alberta-child-care-announcement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos