Europe adopts new sanctions against Belarus





SOKOLKA, Poland A few miles away here, in the small Polish town of Bohoniki, a young Syrian, Ahmed Al Hasan, was buried on Monday. The 19-year-old died in late October in a river in this frozen, wooded buffer zone, where thousands of migrants and asylum seekers have been sent by the Belarussian government in an attempt to infiltrate Poland and the European Union. As the funeral continued in Bohoniki, Belarusian forces were gathering large groups of migrants and encouraging them to cross the Polish border at Kuznica-Bruzgi by force, a 15-minute drive northeast. There, Polish troops and police officers lined up in long queues to protect the border, which is adorned with large spirals of razor wire. In Brussels, European Union foreign ministers approved new sanctions against the government of Alexander G. Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, who has already been sanctioned for fraud in claiming a comprehensive re-election victory in August and for the harsh repression of disagreement.

The new sanctions, approved by European governments on Monday, will target individuals and entities that organize or contribute to the Lukashenko regime’s activities that facilitate the illegal crossing of the EU’s external borders, according to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive bureaucracy. .

A list of those to be hit by asset freezes and travel bans under the new sanctions is expected to be finalized in the coming days. More than two dozen Belarusian officials are likely to be targeted; a Syrian airline, Cham Wings, to transport migrants to Belarus; Hotel Minsk in the capital Belarus, for accommodation of immigrants; and possibly Minsk airport, according to EU officials. Today’s decision reflects the European Union’s determination to counter the instrumentalization of migrants for political purposes, said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles. We are repelling this inhuman and illegal practice.

The European Union has called Mr Lukashenko’s efforts a hybrid attack, saying he had encouraged migrants to fly to Belarus from countries such as Syria and Iraq with the clear intention of sending them to the European Union in retaliation for previous sanctions.

The new sanctions will have to undergo legal verification by the European Commission before being implemented and coordinated with Britain, Canada and the United States, which could take several weeks. The increase in the number of migrants at the Kuznica-Bruzgi border crossing on Monday, which has raised fears of tragedy and further confrontation between the two governments, appears to be Mr Lukashenko’s response to a meeting of EU foreign ministers. Mr Lukashenko has vowed to retaliate against new sanctions, although his main supporter, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, has punished him for threatening to cut off supplies of Russian natural gas flowing through his country to Europe. Mr Lukashenko erred and spoke angrily, Mr Putin said, while underlining that Russia would strictly abide by its gas contracts with Europe a key message as it seeks final approval to use the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline that runs directly in Germany and thus bypasses Belarus, Poland and Ukraine. As EU ministers weighed in on new sanctions, the situation at the border seemed to be deteriorating.

A video posted to the New York Times by Nishan Abdulqadr Mustafa, a 25-year-old Iraqi Kurd on the Belarusian side of the border, showed hundreds of migrants stranded outside the Kuznica-Bruzgi checkpoint. We are going to Poland, he said. It is very cold, we can not stand it anymore. Poland and Lithuania, which have seen an increase in migrants trying to cross into Belarus, have declared a state of emergency and closed border areas for journalists and aid workers, although some Polish aid groups have worked to help those who are caught in freezing conditions between Belarus. and Polish forces.

Mr Lukashenko, however, has allowed the media to roam his side of the border, highlighting the plight of migrants and asylum seekers and trying to shift the blame for the crisis from his government to a European Union that refuses to open its borders. The stories of those trapped in the border area have been heartbreaking. Mr Hasan, a 19-year-old man from Homs, Syria, was found in the river in late October near Bohoniki, the historic home of the Tatar Muslim minority in Poland, where there is a mosque and an imam able to perform the services of burial for him. Fida al-Hasan, a Syrian doctor living in the nearby town of Bialystok, came to the funeral with his father, who was on a visit from Canada. I came to the Bohoniki Mosque to pray, said Mr. Al-Hasan. We came here today because it is our duty to pray for the soul of this boy. He has no family here. Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis Card 1 of 6 An immigrant crisis. The influx of migrants along the eastern border of the European Union has led to an escalating clash between Belarus and the EU. Here’s what you need to know: European charges against Belarus. EU leaders claim that Alexander G. Lukashenko, Belarus’ autocratic leader, has created the crisis to punish European countries for housing their opponents and imposing sanctions. Fear of a humanitarian crisis. Immigrants are trapped in dense forests crossing the border, facing severe cold and an approaching winter. They are unable to enter the European Union or return to Belarus. Some have already died from hypothermia. Two Syrians found late Sunday by aid workers, and seen by The New York Times, had been stranded in the woods on the Polish-Belarusian border for days and were in an advanced stage of hypothermia. With their faces half frozen and their lips blue from the cold, they could scarcely utter a word to the aid workers who found them.

They had been in the woods for at least four days, said Agata Kolodziej of Fundacja Ocalenie, a Polish charity that has been helping migrants since September. They only told us their names, we do not know anything more. The brothers, Layous, 41, and Khedr, 39, were from the Syrian city of Homs. A medical worker helped take the brothers to an ambulance parked on the edge of an unlit road near Orla, Poland, about 15 miles from the border, rescue workers said.

Activists at the border said they had received several messages a day from desperate migrants over the past two months. But since last week, their phones have mostly fallen silent. The Syrian brothers were among the few who sought help after receiving the numbers of activists, who have circulated widely among migrants at the border. Instead, the only sign of migrants crossing the border, passing through one of Europe’s oldest and densest forests, are objects that aid workers and residents have found on daily patrols: a backpack filled with documents and passport photos; an empty tuna can with a Belarusian label; a Cham Wings boarding pass for a flight between Damascus and Minsk; an ophthalmologist prescription written in Arabic. But otherwise aid workers say they have seen few signs of current migrants.

Since the 2015 migration crisis, at the height of the war in Syria, when more than a million migrants and asylum seekers tried to enter Europe, Europeans have tightened their border controls and declared that uncontrolled migration is no longer possible. This has resulted in ugly scenes in countries from Greece and Italy to Hungary and now Poland and Lithuania as immigrants try to enter the European Union. European officials insist, however, that, unlike past crises, the scenes on the border between Belarus and Poland are not due to immigrant issues, but are the result of a form of war by Mr Lukashenko. Mr Lukashenko, speaking to state media on Monday, denied orchestrating the current crisis and dismissed the threat of new sanctions. We will defend ourselves. That’s it, there’s nowhere to go further, he was quoted as saying by the state news agency, Belta. Brussels has already managed to get several airlines, including Turkish Airlines and Belavia, the Belarusian state-owned airline, to agree to prevent migrants from flying to Minsk. Officials hope the restricted trip coupled with tough border measures will push others in the Middle East to try the new route to Europe via Belarus. Monika Pronczuk reported from Sokolka, Poland and Steven Erlanger from Brussels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/15/world/europe/belarus-poland-eu-sanctions-migrants.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos