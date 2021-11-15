Tottenhams Son, Hbjerg received minor injuries on international duty





The mantra of every Tottenham Hotspur fan during the international holidays (and there have been many of them this season) is this: Do not hurt yourself. This is even more the case now, as the Spurs are terribly weak at certain points in the squad. The bad news is that according to reports, Son Heung-Min and Pierre-Emile Hjbjerg received both minor injuries while on international duty with South Korea and Denmark, respectively. The good news, though, is that at least one of them is nothing to worry about. First, it is Sonny, who had a knock during training and who has been held out as a precaution. But Steve Han, the prominent English-language journalist covering the Korean national team, has stated quite clearly that Spurs fans do not need to make a turn on it. This Twitter post seems to have caused a panic attack among Tottenham fans. I said a little knock, people are fine and damn going back to team training on Sunday. If anything, his Kim Min-jaes muscle injury that needs more careful monitoring until the day of the match. The boy is fine. Relax https://t.co/VlPXyBS5tX Steve Han (@realstevescores) November 13, 2021 This is good! Korea has a very important qualifying match for the World Cup in Iraq tomorrow morning, and by all accounts Sonnys will be ready to play in it. Which brings us back to our mantra: Do not hurt yourself. Hjbjerg’s next injury turns out to be a pre-existing one, a blow suffered in the Spurs 0-0 draw at Everton which resulted in a red card for Mason Holgate. But again, according to Alasdair Gold in football.london, is potentially something to keep an eye on. As for Hojbjerg, it is the injury he received before the break, thanks to the intervention of Mason Holgate, which caused the Everton player to be expelled. He was supposed to lose Denmark’s match against the Faroe Islands, but they hoped before that match that he could be okay to face Scotland, which is why he still joined the squad. However, he has already been ruled out in the second game. Hopefully it is preliminary as Denmark has already qualified for the World Cup as Tottenham will not want to be without him and Oliver Skipp suspended. Little for Skipp is something worth considering Skippy got his fifth yellow card against Everton and will be suspended for the Spurs next game against Everton. Leeds next weekend. But even if Pierre can not go and Antonio Conte is forced to play without a real holding midfielder, this could offer some opportunities for players like Tanguy Ndombele, Gio Lo Celso and Dele to enter the midfield. Honestly, this sounds like an exciting prospect to me, as I am very desperate for all three of them to show what they can do and silence their critics after two weeks of working with Contes tactics. Moreover, Pierre needs the rest anyway before his legs fall off. It will be very exciting to see what changes (if any) Conte makes at home to Leeds on Sunday. The status of Sonny and Hjbjerg can have a pretty big impact on what we see.

