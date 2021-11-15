The Conservative senator launches a petition to oust Erin O’Toole as leader

Saskatchewan Conservative Senator Denise Batters has launched a petition to oust Erin O’Toole as party leader, a high-profile attempt by a group member who said he lost faith in O’Toole after the Conservative Party suffered “significant losses.” “in the last campaign.

In announcing her petition, Batters said that at O’Toole hour, the party has challenged key issues such as carbon pricing, firearms and conscience rights and has once lost conservative seats in urban and suburban riding in Alberta. BC and the Greater Toronto Area. .

As O’Toole campaigned as a “true blue” conservative in the party leadership race, Batters said he then ran a federal election campaign “almost indistinguishable from Trudeau liberals.”

She said these developments require a leadership review long before the planned vote at the 2023 Conservative convention. Under party rules, there is an automatic leadership review at the first national convention after a failed federal election campaign, but Batters wants that that vote take place in the next six months.

Conservative Senator Denise Batters of Saskatchewan is pushing for a petition calling for a vote on the leadership of Erin O’Toole. (Chris Rands / CBC)

“Mr. O’Toole rejected our party’s core policies within the same week, the same day and even within the same sentence. The members did not have a word for it, but we must have one for his leadership.” , Batters said in a press release.

“We can not afford to see our party torn apart again. When we are divided, the liberals win.”

Under the party’s constitution, a referendum on any issue could be launched if five percent of conservative members sign a petition calling on the party to vote on membership on the issue.

Batters has 90 days to collect signatures

Batters, who backed former federal cabinet minister Peter MacKay over O’Toole in the Conservative leadership race 2020, now has 90 days to gather enough signatures on her petition to force the party to hold a referendum. A referendum on O’Toole’s leadership would be mandatory if a third of all members cast their ballots.

Batters has launched a Membervote.ca website to promote the petition.

Shesaid O’Toole “has not learned any lessons” from the party’s “devastating loss” in September and must now be shown the door if the party wants to have any hope of ousting the Liberals in the next election which could come in any time in a minority. Parliament.

“Flip-flops and weaknesses”

“It’s work as usual. His strategy failed and he refuses to change it. He is surrounded by the same old team with the same old ideas,” says members’ site.caweb.

“His voting numbers continue to fall. His outbursts and weakness mean he can never regain the trust of the Canadian people who lost the election. Because he refuses to learn from his mistakes, he can not win. “

To sign the petition, a Conservative must have been a party member for at least 21 days.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, the party’s critic for natural resources, said Monday that she was “deeply disappointed” by Batters for launching the petition. She called it an unwanted distraction that will divert attention from the most pressing concerns.

“Canada needs stability now we are a nation in crisis,” Rempel Garner said in a social media post, citing persistent labor shortages and rising inflation as two issues that should take precedence over domestic strife.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner arrives in the group in Ottawa on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. In a social media post Monday, Rempel Garner said she was “deeply disappointed” in Batters for launching the petition. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

“Every Canadian will focus on this [petition] for the next month instead of everything we do at Home. “I ask my colleague to withdraw this petition, instead to put it in the group and for the good of Canada, we MPs to return to work,” said Rempel Garner.

Rempel Garner said “Liberals are rejoicing” over Batters’ petition tactic. “There will always be differences in a party, but we will never surpass the liberals if we are in open public war with each other,” she said.

In a later video posted on Facebook titled, “An Open Message to Denise Batters,” Rempel Garner called the senator “irresponsible” for dragging this internal dispute into the public eye.

“I’m very frustrated with this. The Liberals are giving you champagne. I’m sure the Liberals came out and bought a box of champagne and they’re going.” Glad, Denise Batters. “This is wonderful.” We must unite it, we are the opposition, “said the MP.

This is not the first attempt by a Conservative official to remove O’Toole through a referendum. Bert Chen, an elected national councilor representing Ontarion, launched his petition just days after the party lost, citing concerns similar to those expressed by Batters today.

WATCH: Conservative party adviser launches petition calling for early leadership review

Conservative national councilor launches online petition to review OTooles leadership Conservative National Councilor Bert Chen joins Power & Politics to discuss why he has launched an online petition to remember Conservative leader Erin O’Toole. 7:33

“The feedback I have received over the last few months, and further reinforced since Monday night, is that Mr. O’Toole has failed as a leader,” Chen told CBC News after the federal election.

“I think Canadians want integrity, and part of integrity is someone who keeps their promises and is consistent in those promises,” Chensai said, pointing to O’Toole’s shifting positions on everything from guns to climate change to fati and CBC.

The party has since dropped Chen’s book, suspending him indefinitely as national councilor. According to a Nov. 5 letter sent by Arthur Hamilton, the party’s attorney, Chen has been handed a legal notice requiring him to submit a “complete record of any contact or communication” with any “party member, party activist, interest group or interested person. ”regarding the petition.

Speaking to reporters in early October, Alberta MP Shannon Stubbs said she also wanted a leadership review within six months. She said the party’s push towards the center under O’Toole’s leadership alienated key supporters and caused a significant drop in support for Lakeland’s herral movements.

“The reality is that today, after the 2021 election, the Conservatives are more rural, more homogeneous than ever before. And we lost big, strong and needed colleagues in the big cities in every part of this country,” she said.

Last week, O’Toole removed Stubbs from his shadow cabinet of critics.