International
Education Minister says Ontario is negotiating more money for childcare, flexibility and sustainability
TORONTO – The money currently offered to Ontario in the federal government’s childcare plan will make families pay much more than $ 10 a day, the province’s education minister said Monday.
Stephen Lecce was faced with the question of why Ontario has not been able to reach an agreement with Ottawa, when eight provinces and one territory have already signed, including an agreement with Alberta announced Monday.
“Currently, the program they are offering in Ontario, we believe changes families,” Lecce said. “What we’re asking federations to do is look at the numbers.”
Read more:
Trudeau, Kenney promises child care $ 10 a day across Alberta within the next 5 years
Karina Gould, the federal minister for families, children and social development, said Ontario has not yet presented a detailed action plan on how it would spend federal funds after Ottawa sent a deadline sheet to all provinces and territories seven months ago, saying described its objectives for tariff reduction, space creation and workforce development.
Lecce said he sent Gould a letter Friday with Ontario’s “core priorities” and will send updated models to support the province’s claim that a current proposal would change the province.
The $ 10.2 billion on the table, based on Ontario’s population, also does not take into account the $ 3.6 billion a year the province spends on full day care for four- and five-year-olds, Lecce said.
“We think we can still reach an agreement, but there needs to be more investment from the federations to recognize the unique, sophisticated and mature childcare system we proudly have in this province,” he said.
The liberal federal government’s $ 30 billion five-year childcare plan promises to cut tariffs to an average of $ 10 a day nationwide and halve them by next year.
Read more:
Doug Ford urges Ontario municipalities not to seek childcare deals amid federal talks
Speaking in Alberta on Monday after announcing the deal with that province, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said affordable childcare was universally understood as necessary for families and economic growth, noting the fact that he and Prime Minister Jason Kenney were in able to reach an agreement. despite major disagreements on many other issues.
“It can be done,” Trudeau said. “The federal government is there with the money and the framework to do that, and we very much hope Ontario does that.”
Lecce said a good deal for Ontarion is on the horizon, but he wants one that is flexible and sustainable, including a mechanism by which a deal can be extended beyond five years.
“If we do not reach $ 10 at any point, if we are not known for the $ 3.6 billion investment we make every year and we do not have a way to ensure that it is a sustainable program into a sustainable program, then I feel like, you you know, we are setting ourselves up for short-term success and long-term failure, “Lecce said.
Gould noted that the federal government has committed another $ 9 billion “on an ongoing basis” and will ensure in legislation that the program continues beyond five years.
READ MORE:Ontario municipalities are considering direct talks with Ottawa on cheaper childcare
NDP provincial leader Andrea Horwath suggested Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is trying to force the federal government to pay for kindergarten, an expense held by the province for about a decade, just to free up some money.
“I do not understand why (Prime Minister) Doug Ford wants to go back and use this money that is supposed to be for childcare, to help their final education,” she said.
“We need to be able to put in the child care program, the 10-day child care program offered by the federal government, in charge of full-time learning or full day kindergarten.”
Ontario Liberal Chamber leader John Fraser also said the government is trying to “fill its budget” in kindergarten.
“I think it is very disappointing for the parents that the government has not been able to make an agreement on this,” he said.
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8375035/stephen-lecce-ontario-child-care-federal-government/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]