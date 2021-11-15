Education Minister says Ontario is negotiating more money for childcare, flexibility and sustainability

TORONTO – The money currently offered to Ontario in the federal government’s childcare plan will make families pay much more than $ 10 a day, the province’s education minister said Monday.

Stephen Lecce was faced with the question of why Ontario has not been able to reach an agreement with Ottawa, when eight provinces and one territory have already signed, including an agreement with Alberta announced Monday.

“Currently, the program they are offering in Ontario, we believe changes families,” Lecce said. “What we’re asking federations to do is look at the numbers.”

Karina Gould, the federal minister for families, children and social development, said Ontario has not yet presented a detailed action plan on how it would spend federal funds after Ottawa sent a deadline sheet to all provinces and territories seven months ago, saying described its objectives for tariff reduction, space creation and workforce development.

Lecce said he sent Gould a letter Friday with Ontario’s “core priorities” and will send updated models to support the province’s claim that a current proposal would change the province.

The $ 10.2 billion on the table, based on Ontario’s population, also does not take into account the $ 3.6 billion a year the province spends on full day care for four- and five-year-olds, Lecce said.

“We think we can still reach an agreement, but there needs to be more investment from the federations to recognize the unique, sophisticated and mature childcare system we proudly have in this province,” he said.

The liberal federal government’s $ 30 billion five-year childcare plan promises to cut tariffs to an average of $ 10 a day nationwide and halve them by next year.

Speaking in Alberta on Monday after announcing the deal with that province, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said affordable childcare was universally understood as necessary for families and economic growth, noting the fact that he and Prime Minister Jason Kenney were in able to reach an agreement. despite major disagreements on many other issues.

“It can be done,” Trudeau said. “The federal government is there with the money and the framework to do that, and we very much hope Ontario does that.”

Lecce said a good deal for Ontarion is on the horizon, but he wants one that is flexible and sustainable, including a mechanism by which a deal can be extended beyond five years.

“If we do not reach $ 10 at any point, if we are not known for the $ 3.6 billion investment we make every year and we do not have a way to ensure that it is a sustainable program into a sustainable program, then I feel like, you you know, we are setting ourselves up for short-term success and long-term failure, “Lecce said.

Gould noted that the federal government has committed another $ 9 billion “on an ongoing basis” and will ensure in legislation that the program continues beyond five years.

NDP provincial leader Andrea Horwath suggested Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is trying to force the federal government to pay for kindergarten, an expense held by the province for about a decade, just to free up some money.

“I do not understand why (Prime Minister) Doug Ford wants to go back and use this money that is supposed to be for childcare, to help their final education,” she said.

“We need to be able to put in the child care program, the 10-day child care program offered by the federal government, in charge of full-time learning or full day kindergarten.”

Ontario Liberal Chamber leader John Fraser also said the government is trying to “fill its budget” in kindergarten.

“I think it is very disappointing for the parents that the government has not been able to make an agreement on this,” he said.