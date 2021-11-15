International
Heavy snowfall, strong winds are expected as warnings of winter storms for Alberta
The Albertans are preparing for snow and wind as a powerful storm begins to engulf the province.
Snow warnings, winter storms and winds and special weather statements have been issued to communities across the province, stretching from Slave Lake to Waterton National Park.
Between 10 and 60 centimeters of snow is expected to fall in some areas before the storm subsides Tuesday night.
Canada’s environment is warning drivers to be prepared for blizzards, strong winds and reduced visibility on roads and highways.
Heavy snowfall and strong winds are expected to blow across Alberta on Monday and Tuesday.
The Rockies are being hit harder. Along Highway 93 near Jasper and Banff, up to 60cm of snow is expected Tuesday morning and drivers are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.
Frozen rain, air pollution
In areas northeast of Alberta, up to 30 cm of snow is expected.
In Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake and Lac La Biche, issued a separate statement on air quality as the storm creates a stagnant weather pattern.
People with breathing problems are advised to avoid outdoor activities until conditions improve.
“Stagnant weather conditions under a high-pressure ridge are causing contaminants to accumulate on the surface over time,” the statement said.
“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased cough, sore throat, headache or shortness of breath.
“Poor air quality will improve today as winds rise throughout the day allowing pollutants to disperse.”
Between 10cm and 20cm is expected in the Edmonton region, Environment Canada said at a tip on Monday.
It will be the first taste of winter for the region of the capital, which has enjoyed a mostly snow-free November.
“Snow will start in western Alberta this morning and will spread eastward during the day, reaching the Edmonton metropolitan area by early afternoon,” Environment Canada said.
Strong winds
In addition to the snow that started Monday morning in many areas of central Alberta, freezing rain will also be a problem Monday, according to Environment Canada.
A frozen rain belt is expected to develop late this afternoon from near the Drayton Valley in the east to the Saskatchewan border and slowly move northeast until evening.
In southern Alberta, there will be strong winds of up to 100 miles per hour, Environment Canada said.
The winds are expected to intensify Monday afternoon over western Alberta and spread eastward, reaching the Saskatchewan border on Monday evening, Environment Canada said.
Some vehicles may be at risk of overturning by opposing winds.
“Damage to buildings can occur, such as roof shingles and windows. Strong winds can throw loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada warned in a tip.
Drivers are reminded to adapt their driving to changing road conditions.
“Rapidly accumulating snow can make travel difficult in some places. Visibility can suddenly decrease sometimes in heavy snow.”
