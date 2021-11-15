Tom Brady made a historically salty performance at his post-match press conference Sunday | This is the Loop





After two decades of playing in the NFL, you would think, by now, that Tom Brady would be able to afford himself at a post-defeat press conference. His historically salty performance after Sunday’s defeat by the Washington football team would show that he is still an injured loser worldwide.

Honestly to Brady, that’s what makes him so great – his hatred of losing. It has pushed him to become arguably the biggest winner in the history of the sport, and it is still pushing him to play until he is 50 years old. It is hard to blame the one who is angry after a rare L. In 310 games in the NFL regular season, he has now lost just 72 times.

Sunday’s loss was particularly difficult to swallow for several reasons – 1. left and 2. Brady’s two interceptions in the first quarter put them in a hole from which the Buccaneers could never get out. They lost 29-19, and Brady was not thrilled afterwards. “Who wants to go first? Let ‘s do it quickly,” Brady barked in the media present to his post – match oppressor. After answering three questions with some unanswered questions filled with clichés, Brady said “thank you guys” and tried to leave, only for a reporter to drop by and say “this is it?”

Oof. Anchovy salt levels right there. To his credit, he stayed for a few more questions after that journalist (as) called him. “What else?” Brady answered, before answering the other four questions identically to the first three:

Again, when you lose as often as he does, and often we mean never, you will be depressed like this. if the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs taught us anything on Sunday, it is that you do not want to be the next opponent of a good team (with a great center-back) that will come from some ugly games. Prayers for the New York giants, who get Tom Brady angry by Monday night’s consecutive losses.

