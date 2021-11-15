Ottawa, Alberta reach child care arrangements

OTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney have signed an agreement to make childcare services in the province more affordable.

That makes Alberta the eighth province to formalize a deal with the federal government that would see billions of dollars go toward creating $ 10 a day early childhood education and care by 2026.

Now, New Brunswick, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut remain the only provinces and territories that have not yet signed the dotted line.

Ottawa unveiled their ambitious $ 30 billion childcare plan in the spring budget.

Speaking in Edmonton on Monday, Trudeau said the pandemic has focused on the need for accessible care for children.

I think one of the things that has really happened over the last year and a half is that making sure we have the right support for families, the right support for young children that will allow parents to go back to work, is extremely important, Trudeau said, speaking. for journalists.

Childcare is not just a social program, it is also about economic growth.

According to 2020 data from the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives, Toronto, On. reported the highest average rates for young children last year at $ 1,578 a month, followed by Richmond Hill, On. at $ 1,327 and Richmond, BC at $ 1,300.

Calgary ranks highest among Alberta cities, at $ 1,250 a month.

Trudeau said the agreement shows that the two governments, with different perspectives on a range of issues, can find common ground.

The provinces and the federal government do not always go well on everything and there will always be points of disagreement, but I am really, very pleased to be here today with Prime Minister Kenney and the Government of Alberta to demonstrate that in the things that matter most to our citizens we can do great things, he said.

Kenney said the deal, negotiated by his Minister of Child Services, Rebecca Schulz, meets the unique needs of Alberta parents.

This means that all types of licensed childcare for children up to kindergarten such as preschools, daycare centers and licensed family day homes will now be supported through this agreement with the federal government, Kenney said.

More than half of childcare facilities in Alberta are in private settings.

The money will go to setting up operating grants, boosting subsidy programs to help low-income families, and increasing baby care facilities.

Kenney was asked why the province did not get the same flexibility in their deal as Quebec did with it. The federal government is working separately with the province to improve their already low-cost childcare staff.

We certainly wanted the same flexibility as Quebec. Of course, Quebec has had its own program for many years, but they got, I understand, complete flexibility in their deal, which we would prefer, he said.

But ultimately, this is the best deal we could get.

Trudeau responded by stating that the Quebec agreement is not a matter of flexibility.

Quebec already has $ 10 a day for childcare, really $ 8.50. So it made no sense for us to set conditions they had already exceeded. It is not about treating a province differently, he said.

Karina Gould, minister of families, children and social development spoke about the negotiations with Ontarion, noting that Ottawa is still waiting for an action plan from the province.

As with every province and territory across the country, seven months ago, the Government of Canada sent out a handout that basically explained what our objectives are in terms of tariff reductions, space creation, and workforce development, she said.

They were expecting even more details from the province of Ontario.

The Liberals 2021 budget envisions Ottawa authorizing the transfer of the first batch of funding once a bilateral agreement is reached.