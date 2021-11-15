Biden tried to oust Putin. Russia does not have it.

To the alarm of the United States, other members of NATO and the European Union, Russian leader Vladimir Putin is again gathering troops along his country’s western borders. Senior US officials are warning Putin not to try another invasion of Ukraine. Analysts, meanwhile, say Putin may be trying to take advantage of a growing Kremlin-linked dispute between Belarus and its European neighbors to inject chaos into the region and make NATO appear weak.

Russia has attacked the United States and Europe in the past before withdrawing. This past spring, the Kremlin took thousands of troops near the border with Ukraine, with which it has struggled since the invasion of Russia in 2014, before withdrawing many of them.

However, the latest rise seems more serious, especially due to additional tensions involving Belarus and its NATO member neighbors, current and former US officials said.

The longtime dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, faces the pressure of sanctions from the United States and European neighbors, who oppose his victory in the 2020 election and the crackdown on dissent. He has threatened to cut off power supplies to parts of the continent, a move likely to require Russia’s signature. Lukashenko has also sent migrants from the Middle East and other countries to his country’s borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, prompting what critics say is a human trafficking and a humanitarian crisis.

Developments have added to frustration in some corners of the U.S. foreign policy institution regarding Biden teams’s general approach to Russia, namely, that it has been very lenient and very cautious.

Biden himself has long distrusted Putin and, at least in the past, has defended his takeover. a rough line towards Moscow. There are others in his administration, such as senior State Department official Victoria Nuland, who are seen as on the enemy side when it comes to Russia. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, too, is generally said to lean from the hawks.

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive to meet at ‘Villa la Grange’ in Geneva, Switzerland. | Patrick Semansky / AP Photo

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, his top deputy, Jon Finer, and Bidens’ international envoy to the climate, John Kerry, are the three most frequently mentioned defenders of a more cautious line toward Russia, former U.S. officials in contact with those within the Biden administration. tha. The demand for caution stems from the notion that Washington must work with Moscow on certain objectives, such as climate change mitigation or nuclear weapons control.

A senior Biden administration official opposed the idea of ​​war camps. People from outside may like to apply open categories, but in fact this does not work in practice, the official said. No one discusses recommendations or opinions according to a hawk or dove doctrine. Our relationship with Russia is complex, and to say that some people are essentially strong or soft greatly simplifies the way we handle those complexities.

Some of the same former U.S. officials said any differences between members of the administration should not be overstated as they are part of a natural process of debate and discussion on every presidential team, and often come down to who prioritizes what at any given moment. Any significant differences over Russia between Biden administration officials will disappear if Putin makes any hasty moves, especially in Ukraine, a former senior State Department official predicted.

Bidens’s decision to limit the number of sanctions imposed by his administration on the Russian-German pipeline known as Nord Stream 2 was an example of how the internal administration debate seems to have led to compromises. In that case, Biden had to weigh the interests of Germany, a U.S. ally, and decided it was not worth alienating Berlin for a pipeline that Washington had long opposed.

Putin’s recent actions should spur a rethink in Washington, some analysts said.

Russia’s military moves toward Ukraine raise real questions about the administration’s current balance between confronting and engaging the Kremlin, said Andrea Kendall-Taylor, director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security. I think it is clear that balance needs to be tilted more towards confrontation.

That confrontation could take any form, from imposing more economic sanctions, including on Putin himself or his wealthy friends, to sending more weapons to Ukraine’s armed forces. A very visible display of US solidarity with others in NATO may also help given that Lukashenko’s immigrant-related moves against his neighbors are a strain on that military alliance.

Putin and Lukashenko have a difficult relationship. After Lukashenko said he could stop Russian gas transiting his country from reaching European countries that rely on such energy, Moscow insisted it would fulfill its contractual obligations in gas deliveries. Still, the Kremlin seems to be supporting, if not fully, encouraging at least some of Lukashenko’s actions. On Friday, Russian state media reported that Moscow had sent paratroopers to Belarus for joint exercises.

Putin may be using, and in fact may be behind, the arming of migrants and refugees by Lukashenko to distract him from what he could plan for Ukraine, a former US official said.

Poland has sent thousands more troops to its border with Belarus in response to the growing number of migrants there. Russia, meanwhile, has flown twice in recent days over Belarus near Poland, a nuclear-capable bomber. And Britain said Friday it was sending 10 engineering soldiers to help Poland strengthen its border, the first concrete show of support a NATO member has shown for countries struggling with the influx of migrants.

This is a very, very dangerous situation because Article 5 is now being heavily emphasized, said Evelyn Farkas, a former Pentagon official in the Obama administration, referring to the NATO principle that an attack on a member is treated as an attack on all members. Putin would not want anything better than to demonstrate that NATO is useless.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in reports in the Russian state media on Friday, dismissed Western concerns about the movements of Russian troops and warned against the imminent military activities of NATO member countries. If necessary, we will take measures to guarantee our security if there are provocative actions by our opponents near our borders, he said, according to Russian reports.

Biden administration officials have declined to say whether they plan new sanctions or other sanctions aimed at Belarus or Russia as a result of the growing crisis. It was also unclear whether Biden would try to get Putin on the phone to calm things down. The pair held a summit in Geneva in June, during which they transmitted grievances and discussed ways to better engage.

Cyber ​​security is an area where casual collaboration with the Kremlin can be beneficial, especially since many hacker and ransomware attacks on US entities originate on Russian soil. During the June summit, Biden stressed to Putin that America has important cyber capabilities that it could deploy to Russia if Putin did not crack down on cybercriminals on his territory.

It is difficult to say how effective that warning was. There were reports of continued Russian cyber aggression in recent months. Biden administration officials must also weigh in on the possibility that a cyber attack by the United States could lead to unwanted escalation with Russia.

“I understand that there has been debate within the administration about a proper cyber response to Russia,” Farkas said. This is another area where the president realizes that unless you are tough on the Russians, they will not stop their cyber aggression.

The Biden administration is trying to keep in touch with Russia at all levels, including the presidency. Her mantra from the beginning has been that she wants a stable and predictable relationship with Moscow, and that has not changed. This requires a balancing act and a long-term perspective, say some of the administration’s advocates.

I would not say it does not work. I mean 10 months have passed, a former U.S. national security official who was dealing with Russia said about Biden’s teams approach. That said, of course, Russia, China, and others are testing Biden. And Russian testing does not mean they will not do stupid things. But we must be aware, be vigilant, but also not overreact.

Biden administration officials declined to provide details about the U.S. government’s internal discussions on Russia, especially when it comes to who has sided with it.

When asked about the package of sanctions that Biden returned several times, however, the senior administration official said Biden was not demanding that the sanctions be more punitive or hurt the Russian people. Instead, the president wanted to make sure the sanctions were smart and well-designed in order to change the Kremlin’s behavior.

Sanctions package, which was discovered in April, included measures aimed at a range of Russian actions, from its aggression against Ukraine, its interference in the U.S. election, and its efforts to silence Russian dissidents.

That is my conclusion, Biden said at the time. Where it is in the United States’ interest to work with Russia, we must and will do it. Where Russia seeks to violate the interests of the United States, we will respond.

Paul McLeary contributed to this report.