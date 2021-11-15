Flood warnings, hours released as storm continues on Vancouver Island





The BC River Prediction Center has issued flood warnings for the English rivers Cowichan and Koksilah as a “significant” atmospheric river continues to wash Vancouver Island with rain. About 270 millimeters of rain has fallen on the southern island of Vancouver since Saturday. according to the center, and this has caused a number of rivers to rise rapidly. Flood clocks are also in effect for various other rainforests on South Island, while flow advice is in place for Central Vancouver Island, including branches around Port Alberni, South Vancouver Island, West Vancouver Island, and East Island of Vancouver. Elk Falls and Elk Falls Suspension Bridge. #CampbellRiver. I have never seen crashes so wide and fast. #bcstuhi @CHEK_News pic.twitter.com/y45ynD2ki2 Dean Stoltz (@deanstoltzchek) November 14, 2021 The Cowichan River flows at 510 cubic meters per second and rises at a speed of 30 m3 / s, with further increases expected Monday through the day. The Koksilah River flows at a speed of 335 m3 / s and additional increases are also expected. The Englishman River near Parksville flows at a rate of 174 cubic meters per second and rises, and may reach 280 m3 / s later today. The public is advised to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable river banks. Rainfall is expected to decrease around Monday afternoon. IN #OakBay Bowker Creek is a raging river, at one point traversing the edge. #BCStorm 1 / pic.twitter.com/yKpPuAtIST Mary Griffin (@Mary_Griffin_) November 15, 2021 The River Prediction Center says snowmelt is expected to add additional leaks with mild temperatures in the five to seven degree range to automated snow weather stations across the region. READ MORE: Heavy rain expected on Vancouver Island by Monday morning

