Every few months, European nations take part in tournaments as part of “international breaks”.

This is especially a good time for youth teams looking to get a solid look at what their potential Junior World Cup teams might look like next month in Canada.

The Karjala Cup, traditionally a men’s tournament, was again used as an assessment tool for the Russian contingent – mainly for U-20 players. As they did last year, they sent a group of mostly U-20 players. In Sweden, the Four Nations U-20 tournament just ended between Finland, the Czech Republic, Sweden and another all-Russian U-20 team.

Finishing third in the Karjala Cup with a 1-2 record, Russia did not pass the race like last year, but again proved to be tough competition for some of the best men’s teams.

Matvei Michkov officially became the youngest player ever to represent the Russian national team at the men’s level at the age of 16 and he made his presence felt at the event. The best prospect of 2023 is known for his skills and deadly offensive ability and proved it with a goal of the main roller lacrosse. While most players need time to achieve this, Michkov is able to do it on the fly.

While Anaheim Ducks prospect Artyom Galimov and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Dmitry Voronkov led the team to scoring three points each, it was Nikita Chibrikov who looked like one of their most dangerous strikers during the three-match tournament. The Winnipeg Jets prospect finished with just two points, but he was creative and his skill was shown well against the older competition. Chibrikov displayed his play several times with smooth silk passes in high-risk ice areas.

Shakir Mukhamadullin (New Jersey Devils) and Alexander Nikishin (Carolina Hurricanes) played prominent roles in the end for the Russians. Nikishin backed up to play some big minutes and joined the team’s most experienced member, 25-year-old Alexander Yelesin, in the first pair for two of the three games. Both young defenders looked consistent even though there were times when each made mistakes.

At the U-20 Four Nations event in elngelholm, Sweden, the tournament was full of designed perspectives. Sweden’s Emil Andrae, a Philadelphia Flyers contender, took the title of best defender in the tournament, shining with three points while playing strong defense. The striker’s main honors went to Russian striker and Carolina Hurricane prospect Alexander Pashin, after scoring four goals and six points for an unbeaten Russian team.

The Czech U-20 team was pretty weak for the most part. With no player distinguished as a creator of the difference, it was difficult for the Czech attack to do anything. Players like Jiri Tichacek and Jakub Šedivý had moments of functionality at the end, but the event was something to forget about a Czech team that will go to next month’s world juniors with a fight ahead of them in every match.

Sweden’s U-20 team had some intriguing talents on the list, but the group finished 1-2 for a third place. Skilled draft strikers Liam Öhgren and Jonathan Lekkerimäki each showed well, with Öhgren scoring one goal and two assists while Lekkerimäki managed to snatch a goal of his own.

The aforementioned Andrae was a brilliant senior presence on the team from the bottom, while Daniel Ljungman, a Dallas Stars draft selection, was the leader ahead. He plays a high-energy game with an intriguing offensive toolkit. His two goals and an assist equalized Öhgren for the scoring advantage among the strikers. While it certainly was not Sweden’s best performance overall, they have great potential for hosting the Junior World Cup.

Finland looked pretty good throughout the event. Ranked second with a loss to the Russians, Finland had strong performances from a number of players. Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Roni Hirvonen and New York Islanders prospect Aatu Räty lead the way with four points each. Paired along the main Finnish line, they were brilliant together. Räty looked great at the center as a player of the game, as Hirvonen complemented him perfectly on the wing.

Carolina Hurricane’s prospect, Ville Koivunen and Juuso Mäenpää uncertified, each had three points, looking their best against the Czech Republic when they were paired together. Little Mäenpää has a skill boat and he displayed it occasionally in the Four Nations. In a generously listed 5’7, Mäenpää may not have a future in the NHL ahead of him, but he needs to build a solid career in European hockey.

With a solid top-down list, the Finns will once again be a threat for medals for world juniors. With returning pillars like Topi Niemelä, Hirvonen and Koivunen, the Finns will be strong in every position.

Going undefeated in three games, Russia rarely seemed to be able to overcome its mistakes in every game. Despite conceding eight goals in three games, they were able to double that number in their goal-scoring column by 16.

The qualified 2022 draft Danila Yurov and Ivan Miroshnichenko did a good job also contributing to the cause of Russia. Miroshnichenko had two points and Yurov went on with three goals and an assist to contribute to what has already been a strong season for the prospect. Yurov in particular looked dangerous in most of his shifts. The mobile striker attacks the game with an impressive enthusiasm to generate insults and push the ball into high-risk areas. Miroshnichecnko seemed to suffer a certain amount of confusion and they fell to a solid level of agility.

Ilya Ivantsov was left without a draft last season, but he is creating a good season in an attempt to qualify for his second race. His performance in the Four Nations is just a continuation of that. Notable in most of his substitutions, Ivanstov accumulated two goals and two assists. He is a gentle silky passerby who was creating high-level insults to the Russians.

As always, it should be an international entertainment program with players such as Michkov, Andrae and Hirvonen all playing important roles for their respective nations. It is still early, and there are many other wonderful moments ahead.