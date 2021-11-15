ASTM International buys Global Aditive Manufacturing Intelligence Leader Wohlers Associates | tidings





W. CONSHOCKEN, Pa., November 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Today, global standards organization ASTM International announced the acquisition of Wohlers Associates, a global intelligence leader in the additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing industry. The announcement coincided with the Formnext 2021 Standards Forum, which serves as the main trade show for AM and the next generation intelligent manufacturing solutions. As part of the acquisition, ASTM International buys the Wohlers Report, the leading publication for the AM industry, along with intelligence information, specialized reports, AM design training and consulting services. “We are excited to welcome Wohlers Associates into the ASTM family,” he notes Katharine Morgan, president of ASTM International. “Wohlers has been a trusted source of intelligence and analytics for the AM community for over 30 years and I’m excited to see what our two trusted and trustworthy brands can achieve together for this industry.” Morgan looks forward to combining the Wohlers Report and the full portfolio of products and services from Wohlers Associates, with the work of ASTM members and the AM Center of Excellence (CoE). This approximation will result in new opportunities for business intelligence, advice and resources in the global AM community. Moving forward, Fort Collins, Colorado the company will do business as Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International. Terry Wohlers, the organization’s chief consultant and president, will join ASTM International and serve as the market intelligence manager for additive manufacturing. Also, Noah Mostou of Wohlers Associates will become ASTM’s new manager of AM market intelligence and analytics. Both will serve under ASTM AM CoE. “I could not have been more excited to join the world-class team at ASTM International,” Wohlers said. “Through ASTM, we can now accept more projects than in the past and our consulting services team is now larger than ever. We are pleased that ASTM has made a commitment to publish the report for years to come.” Wohlers adds that he is confident that ASTM International will maintain the quality, neutrality and value that customers have expected from the Wohlers Report, which has been the undisputed publication, industry leader in AM for 26 years. The acquisition supports ASTM’s growth vision and investment to expand its footprint in the AM industry with powerful AM programs, services and product offerings. These offerings now include market intelligence and technical and strategic advisory services on the latest developments and trends in AM. They complement existing ASTM programs and services to support the industrialization of AM technologies. Future editions of the Wohlers Report are expected to be integrated into ASTM Compass’ flagship product, an online subscription platform. ASTM will use the existing Wohlers brand and build its market influence and access to leading AM industry decision makers worldwide. The acquisition is expected to bring new value to many industries, thus enabling the wider adoption of AM products and services. A press conference in person on the acquisition will take place during Formnext Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 11:15 11:45 CET in Portalhaus, in Room Prisma at Level C. To learn more about products and services from Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International, visit wohlersassociates.com. Formed in 2018, AM CoE is a collaborative partnership between ASTM International and industry representatives, governments and academia, conducting strategic R&D to advance standards in all aspects of AM technologies. The center aims to accelerate the development and adoption of powerful game-changing technologies by utilizing training programs, standardization, and certification-related offerings. For more information on AM CoE work, including additional purchase information, visit www.amcoe.org. About ASTM International Committed to serving the global needs of society, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts and innovate services to improve lives Helping our world function better. Media requirements:Dan Bergels, tel +1.610.832.9602; [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astm-international-acquires-global-additive-manufacturing-intelligence-leader-wohlers-associates-301424559.html BURIMI ASTM International

