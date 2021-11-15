International
Spaceship sends International Space Station astronauts to anchored capsules
Space debris threatened seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday, forcing them to seek shelter in their anchored capsules and interrupting their work.
The U.S. Space Command said it was tracking a debris field into orbit, the apparent result of a satellite split. The situation was that the debris approached uncomfortably near the space station in subsequent orbit and required the astronauts to close and then reopen some compartments, including the European laboratory, every 1.5 hours until bedtime.
The Control mission said the increased threat could continue for another two days and continue to disrupt astronauts’ research and other work. Four of the seven crew members arrived at the orbital post Thursday night.
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who is in the middle of a one-year mission, called it “a crazy but well-coordinated day” as he told the Control Mission good night.
“It was certainly a great way to connect as a crew, starting with our first day of space work,” he said.
Space Command said it was working with NASA and the US State Department. NASA had not made any comment until the early afternoon hours.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Space Agency said via Twitter that the astronauts were ordered to get into their anchored capsules in case they had to make a quick departure. Later, the crew “was conducting routine operations,” the agency noted.
“Friends, everything is fine with us!” posted on Twitter the commander of the space station, Russian Anton Shkaplerov.
Repeated threat
But the debris cloud seemed to pose a threat in every orbit it passed or every 1.5 hours.
German astronaut Matthias Maurer was told to move his sleeping bag from the European lab to a safer place for the night.
About 20,000 pieces of space debris are being tracked, including old and dilapidated satellites. Last week, an excerpt from an old Chinese satellite, the target of a missile attack test in 2007, threatened to approach uncomfortably.
While later dismissed as a threat, NASA had decided that the space station should move anyway.
The space station is currently home to four Americans, one German and two Russians.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/space-junk-sends-international-space-station-astronauts-into-docked-capsules-1.6249630
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]