Spaceship sends International Space Station astronauts to anchored capsules

Space debris threatened seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday, forcing them to seek shelter in their anchored capsules and interrupting their work.

The U.S. Space Command said it was tracking a debris field into orbit, the apparent result of a satellite split. The situation was that the debris approached uncomfortably near the space station in subsequent orbit and required the astronauts to close and then reopen some compartments, including the European laboratory, every 1.5 hours until bedtime.

The Control mission said the increased threat could continue for another two days and continue to disrupt astronauts’ research and other work. Four of the seven crew members arrived at the orbital post Thursday night.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who is in the middle of a one-year mission, called it “a crazy but well-coordinated day” as he told the Control Mission good night.

“It was certainly a great way to connect as a crew, starting with our first day of space work,” he said.

Space Command said it was working with NASA and the US State Department. NASA had not made any comment until the early afternoon hours.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Space Agency said via Twitter that the astronauts were ordered to get into their anchored capsules in case they had to make a quick departure. Later, the crew “was conducting routine operations,” the agency noted.

“Friends, everything is fine with us!” posted on Twitter the commander of the space station, Russian Anton Shkaplerov.

Repeated threat

But the debris cloud seemed to pose a threat in every orbit it passed or every 1.5 hours.

German astronaut Matthias Maurer was told to move his sleeping bag from the European lab to a safer place for the night.

About 20,000 pieces of space debris are being tracked, including old and dilapidated satellites. Last week, an excerpt from an old Chinese satellite, the target of a missile attack test in 2007, threatened to approach uncomfortably.

While later dismissed as a threat, NASA had decided that the space station should move anyway.

The space station is currently home to four Americans, one German and two Russians.