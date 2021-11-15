



Wake Forest University ranks third among colleges and doctoral universities in the US in the percentage of students studying abroad, according to Open Doors Report 2021 published today by the Institute of International Education (IIE). Wake Forest has been in the top 10 for the best part of two decades. According to the IIE methodology, 64% of Wake Forest undergraduate students received loans for study abroad in the 2019-2020 academic year. The percentage of students studying abroad reflects travel restrictions that took effect in the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic. During the year when Covid-19 had its impact on study abroad, faculty partners teaching in Wake Forests study abroad programs created opportunities for distance learning abroad to keep students engaged globally. This year the tide has changed with 350 students studying abroad this fall. Expectations are that more than 700 students will study abroad in 2021-2022, including a projected record number of students this spring. Students are embracing opportunities to study abroad this year and are energized by opportunities to engage with people from all over the world. Developing a global campus community is an essential part of an education in Wake Forest, and both studying students abroad and welcoming international students to our campus are essential to fulfilling this commitment, said Kline Harrison, Vice-Professor for Affairs global. While many universities suffered major declines in international student enrollment, Wake Forest international enrollment remained stable. In the fall of 2019, Wake Forest enrolled more than 750 international students and in the fall of 2020 about 700 students seeking a degree, with 40% virtually studying. This fall, Wake Forest has more than 800 international students seeking degrees. universities International Student and Scholar Services The office has worked diligently to facilitate the immigration process for students, faculty, and staff members. Wake Forest will celebrate International Education Week with activities including a Night Market offering global food, music, crafts and games. National anthems from Nigeria to Norway will be performed at Carillon University in the Wait Chapel. Each Student Association for Refugee Advancement on Campus a Refuge and Wake Forests will meet for a talk aimed at supporting refugees in the Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point Triad areas. About International Education Week International Education Week (IEW), November 15-19, 2021, is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange across the US and around the world. This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education promotes programs that prepare Americans for a global environment. A full list of Wake Forests IEW events and activities can be found here.

