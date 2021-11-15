International Symposium Launched to Promote Mining Dust and Aerosol Search





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. To promote the development of dust and mining-related occupational health science and technology, an international symposium on mining dust and aerosol research is being launched by Penn State College of Earth and Mineral Sciences in collaboration with Shandong . University of Science and Technology and International Journal of Coal Science and Technology. The inaugural International Mining and Aerosol Dust Search Symposium (ISMDAR) will be held practically from 8 am to 5 pm on November 15th and 16th. The symposium focuses on the dust in the air created during the extraction, transport and processing of minerals in underground and surface mining operations that puts miners exposed to the risk of various respiratory diseases. The symposium will include discussions and presentations from numerous industries, including mining and construction, on existing dust control technologies and potential innovations. Equal emphasis will be given to the sharing of best practices across industries from both research and policy perspectives. A roundtable on building consensus with international actors from the Australian, Chinese and US mining operations, as well as regulatory agencies and academia on future direction for dust exploration and regulations, will highlight the symposium. Shimin Liu, an associate professor of energy and mineral engineering at the John and Willie Leone Family Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering, helped coordinate the multidisciplinary symposium with the Penn States Institute of Energy to stimulate the exchange of academic ideas and of potential issues and collaborations. Extraordinary global efforts are underway to reduce respiratory diseases in miners. However, it is a complex problem that no single industry or group can solve, Liu said. There is no cure for most lung diseases such as pneumoconiosis, emphysema and silicosis. According to Liu, prevention by reducing exposure to dust is essential and more information about the basic mechanisms of dust and aerosol mixing within enclosed spaces in the mine needs to be better understood. We still do not know much about the characteristics or particles. We do not know who controls what. We want to understand the other point of view of dust and aerosol research in the mine or hear from those in the industrial hygiene industry in the hope that mining engineers like me will hear it and say ‘aha’. tha Liu. Penn State has a long history of dust exploration and we are excited to host the first symposium of its kind, a forum that brings together a range of so diverse perspectives from industry and academia focused solely on dust mining and exploration. aerosol, said Sanjay. Srinivasan, head of the John and Willie Leone Family Department Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering. Collaborating and bringing together an international community of researchers is the best way forward to address the dust-related risks associated with mining. For registration information, list of speakers, and an event schedule, visit ISMDAR website.

