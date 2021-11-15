China defends union with India in coal reduction phase instead of phasing out COP26





The COP26 summit in Glasgow, which ended on Saturday with a deal, recognizes India’s intervention to gradually reduce the world instead of giving up fossil fuels.



China on Monday urged developed countries to first ban coal use and provide financial assistance to developing countries to adopt green technologies, while defending its move to join India in calling for a “cessation of phase “instead of” coal removal “. the final text of the COP26 conference statement. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries accepted a new climate deal after the COP26 summit in Glasgow ended on Saturday with an agreement that recognizes India’s intervention to “cut” the world rather than “phasing out” fossil fuels. “Low carbon transformation is a prevailing trend and the goal towards which all countries are working,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference here. He was answering a question on COP26 Chairman Alok Sharmas reported that China and India should explain to the developing nations why they softened their language in efforts to gradually remove coal at the conference and rejected calls for the gradual abolition of coal power instead opted for gradual abolition. Mr. Zhao said that improving the energy structure and reducing the ratio of carbon consumption is a progressive process that requires respect for the national circumstances of different countries and the stage of their development as well as their different sources. “So we must first address this energy gap and ensure energy security for developing countries. We encourage developed countries to stop using coal first and also hope that they can provide technology funding support to countries. developing, “he said. Official Chinese media have criticized the Western media for targeting China and India to suppress coal-fired power use in the downsizing phase instead of the “exclusion in the final text approved by 197 countries at the COP26 conference that ended last week. Climate scientists hailed the “unprecedented determination to tackle global warming” demonstrated by summit participants, especially developing countries, including China and India, as not only underscores the urgency of the climate issue, but also an incentive for developed countries to match their promises with actions. -reported to the Global Times on Monday. Since this year, President Xi Jinping has announced a series of measures to strictly control coal-fired power plants and to establish strict control over the increase in coal consumption during the current 14th five-year plan and to gradually reduce it to the 15th. -annual plan.

