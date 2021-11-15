International
The CDC puts Iceland, Hungary and the Czech Republic at the highest travel risk
The four destinations relocated to Level 4, the highest risk category, are:
Czech Republic
guernsey
Hungary
Puffin Island
With their ornate architecture and rich cultures, the Czech Republic and Hungary have been two of the travel lovers in Central Europe since the fall of the Iron Curtain in the late 20th century.
Iceland – the land of glaciers, geysers and volcanoes – is a major attraction among outdoor adventurers. And the charming little Guernsey is a self-governing subordinate of the British Crown in the English Channel not far from the shores of France.
Destinations that fall into the CDC Level 4 category of “Covid-19 Very High” have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days.
People should avoid traveling to places designated with a “Level 4” notice, the CDC recommends. Anyone who has to travel should first be fully vaccinated, the agency advises.
Previously, all four destinations were listed in the “Level 3” risk category “Covid-19 High”. Moving to Level 4, they join the ranks of other travel favorites in Europe and elsewhere. They include:
Belgium
Netherlands
Singapore
Turkey
US Virgin Islands
In total, more than 70 destinations are currently at level 4. The UK and British Virgin Islands have been set at level 4 since 19 July.
New registrations at level 3
Salar de Uyuni, the largest salt in the world, is one of Bolivia’s other world landscapes.
Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images
The Level 3 category – which applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days – had three updates this week.
Bahamas
Bolivia
Papua New Guinea
The move was actually good news for the Bahamas, a tourism-dependent destination, and Papua New Guinea – both of which were at level 4.
For Bolivia, known for its otherworldly landscapes, the movement signals an increase in cases as previously listed in Level 2.
There are other factors travelers need to consider beyond the Covid-19 incidence rates that are prominent in CDC travel announcements, according to CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen.
“The transmission rate is a guide. Another is what precautions are required and followed at the place you are going to and then the third is what you plan to do after you are there,” said Wen, a doctor and emergency professor. of health policy and management at the School of Public Health of the Milken Institute of George Washington University.
“Are you planning to visit a lot of attractions and go to indoor bars? This is very different from what you are going to do somewhere where you are planning to lie on the beach all day and not interact with anyone else,” said Wen, i who is also the author of a new book, “Lifejet: The Doctor’s Journey into the Struggle for Public Health.”
Most importantly, travelers need to be vaccinated, she said.
Level 2 update
The CDC moved exotic Morocco, in the northwestern corner of Africa, from Level 3 to Level 2.
Destinations bearing the designation “Level 2: Moderate Covid-19” have seen 50 to 99 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days.
Keep in mind the CDC list is updated weekly and the situation in each country can change for better or worse from week to week.
Level 1 and no grades
In the “Level 1: Covid-19 low” destination category, less than 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants have been registered in the last 28 days.
Six destinations were moved to Level 1 on November 15:
Gambia
India
Japan
Liberia
MOZAMBIQUE
Pakistan
Finally, there are destinations for which the CDC has an “unknown” risk due to lack of information. As of November 15, that list included Madagascar, Cambodia, Nicaragua and Macau.
“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to receive and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers may be at increased risk of receiving and possibly spreading some variants of Covid-19. “, said the agency.
Top image: Prague Old Town Square, Czech Republic. Michal Cizek / AFP through Getty Images).
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/cdc-very-high-risk-travel-destinations-november-15/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]