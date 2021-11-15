The CDC puts Iceland, Hungary and the Czech Republic at the highest travel risk

The four destinations relocated to Level 4, the highest risk category, are:

Czech Republic

guernsey

Hungary

Puffin Island

With their ornate architecture and rich cultures, the Czech Republic and Hungary have been two of the travel lovers in Central Europe since the fall of the Iron Curtain in the late 20th century.

Iceland – the land of glaciers, geysers and volcanoes – is a major attraction among outdoor adventurers. And the charming little Guernsey is a self-governing subordinate of the British Crown in the English Channel not far from the shores of France.

Destinations that fall into the CDC Level 4 category of “Covid-19 Very High” have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days.

People should avoid traveling to places designated with a “Level 4” notice, the CDC recommends. Anyone who has to travel should first be fully vaccinated, the agency advises.

Previously, all four destinations were listed in the “Level 3” risk category “Covid-19 High”. Moving to Level 4, they join the ranks of other travel favorites in Europe and elsewhere. They include:

Belgium

Netherlands

Singapore

Turkey

US Virgin Islands

In total, more than 70 destinations are currently at level 4. The UK and British Virgin Islands have been set at level 4 since 19 July.

New registrations at level 3

Salar de Uyuni, the largest salt in the world, is one of Bolivia’s other world landscapes. Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images

The Level 3 category – which applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days – had three updates this week.

Bahamas

Bolivia

Papua New Guinea

The move was actually good news for the Bahamas, a tourism-dependent destination, and Papua New Guinea – both of which were at level 4.

For Bolivia, known for its otherworldly landscapes, the movement signals an increase in cases as previously listed in Level 2.

There are other factors travelers need to consider beyond the Covid-19 incidence rates that are prominent in CDC travel announcements, according to CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen.

“The transmission rate is a guide. Another is what precautions are required and followed at the place you are going to and then the third is what you plan to do after you are there,” said Wen, a doctor and emergency professor. of health policy and management at the School of Public Health of the Milken Institute of George Washington University.

“Are you planning to visit a lot of attractions and go to indoor bars? This is very different from what you are going to do somewhere where you are planning to lie on the beach all day and not interact with anyone else,” said Wen, i who is also the author of a new book, “Lifejet: The Doctor’s Journey into the Struggle for Public Health.”

Most importantly, travelers need to be vaccinated, she said.

Level 2 update

The CDC moved exotic Morocco, in the northwestern corner of Africa, from Level 3 to Level 2.

Destinations bearing the designation “Level 2: Moderate Covid-19” have seen 50 to 99 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days.

Keep in mind the CDC list is updated weekly and the situation in each country can change for better or worse from week to week.

Level 1 and no grades

In the “Level 1: Covid-19 low” destination category, less than 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants have been registered in the last 28 days.

Six destinations were moved to Level 1 on November 15:

Gambia

India

Japan

Liberia

MOZAMBIQUE

Pakistan

Finally, there are destinations for which the CDC has an “unknown” risk due to lack of information. As of November 15, that list included Madagascar, Cambodia, Nicaragua and Macau.

In it broader travel instructions , The CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated.

“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to receive and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers may be at increased risk of receiving and possibly spreading some variants of Covid-19. “, said the agency.

Top image: Prague Old Town Square, Czech Republic. Michal Cizek / AFP through Getty Images).