International
US-China Relations: What You Need to Know
No relationship is shaping the planet any more. And no relationship overflows, in such a wide and important set of issues, with more tension and mistrust.
The United States and China are deeply at odds over how people and economies should be governed. The two powers pass for influence beyond their shores, compete in technology and maneuver for military advantages on land, in outer space and in cyberspace. But they are also major trading and business partners, making their rivalry more complex than the Cold War one with which it is sometimes compared.
This complexity will be complete when President Biden holds a virtual summit with China’s top leader Xi Jinping.
Antony J. Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has called the management of relations with China the greatest geopolitical test of the 21st century. However, China has troubled American policymakers since Mao’s armies took control of the nation that liberated it, in the language of the Communist Party in 1949.
In the decades that followed, the party drove the economy to ruin. Then the government changed course and China became much, much richer. Now, Mr. Xi, China’s leader since 2013, wants to restore nations primacy in the global order.
The East is rising, Mr. Xi said, and the West is declining.
Here are the main fronts in the race that is defining this era.
Dominance around the Pacific
The United States has used its naval and air power to enforce order throughout the Pacific region since the end of World War II. This is not a situation that China will accept in the long run.
As China builds its military presence in the region, the Biden administration has sought to expand America’s alliances with Australia, Japan, India and other countries. Beijing regards such actions as dangerous provocations aimed at securing America hegemony.
A possible major flashpoint is Taiwan, the self-governing and democratic island that the Communist Party regards as Chinese territory. Mr Xi has vowed to achieve the Chinese nation’s major renewal, a project that involves bringing Taiwan under Chinese control. China has flown more and more fighter jets into airspace near Taiwan, sending a reminder that it has never ruled out annexing the island by force.
US presidents have long been unclear about how strongly the United States will come to defend Taiwan. This strategic ambiguity aims to avoid provoking Beijing and signal to island leaders that they should not declare independence with the idea that America will have their backs.
However, the administrations of Mr. Biden and former President Donald J. Trump have stepped up US support for Taiwan. US warships have sailed through the Taiwan Strait. Small teams of troops have conducted training with the Taiwanese army.
Asked in October whether the United States would defend Taiwan, Mr. Biden bluntly said: Yes, we have a commitment to do so.
The White House was quick to point out that his comment did not represent a change in U.S. policy.
Strength in trade
The trade war launched by the Trump administration is technically paused. But the Biden team has continued to protest China’s economic policies that pushed Mr. Trump to start imposing tariffs on Chinese goods, including Beijing’s broad support for steel, solar cells, computer chips and other domestic industries.
These policies have reinforced a zero-sum dynamic in the world economy, said Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative. said in October, adding that China ‘s growth and prosperity come at the expense of workers and economic opportunities here in the US
The cycle of tariffs and counter-tariffs that started in 2018 showed how interconnected the economies of the two countries are and how vulnerable they remain if each party goes further to separate them.
The fight for tariffs has prompted Mr. Xi to declare that China’s economy should be driven primarily by domestic demand and domestic innovation and only secondarily by exports, in what he calls a dual-turnover strategy.
Beijing officials say that does not mean China is closing the door on foreign investment and foreign goods. But the climate of economic nationalism has already sparked interest and new investment in domestic brands. Chinese consumers are increasingly intolerant of foreign companies failing to respect the holiday line in Hong Kong, Tibet and other hot issues or otherwise seen as disrespectful to China.
As a result, Hollywood studios have stopped producing movies with Chinese villains. One of China’s biggest recent films, a government-sponsored epic, celebrates a bloody victory over Americans during the Korean War.
High-tech supremacy
Silicon Valleys internet giants have been shutting down mostly outside China for years. The latest to leave was Microsofts LinkedIn, which in October dropped its efforts to run its service under Beijing censorship.
Many other American tech companies still do big business in China, including Apple, Tesla, Qualcomm and Intel. This feeds all sorts of concerns in Washington: that Chinese agents are digging into technology and company secrets; that products manufactured in China are vulnerable to cyber intrusion; that they are compromising with the stated values by playing by the rules of Beijing.
It’s a vicious circle. The Trump administration’s pain against Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant, has made Beijing more aware of how easily the United States can use its economic influence to limit China’s access to advanced technology.
Technological innovation has become the main battleground in the global strategy game, Mr. Xi said at a conference in May. China, he has repeatedly said in recent years, must catch up confidence.
Understand the Historic Resolution of China
This, in turn, has made US officials even more vigilant to stop sensitive American knowledge from ending up in the hands of the Chinese. Washington agencies are taking a closer look at Chinese technology investments in the United States. Scientists of Chinese descent working in America have been arrested on charges of concealing ties with the Chinese state, although the Justice Department has dropped some of these cases.
Human rights and freedoms
The leaders of the Communist Parties have for decades been criticized by outsiders for their authoritarian rule, calling them interference in national sovereignty. But while the party of Mr.
Washington has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for Beijing’s harsh response to the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The Commerce Department has restricted U.S. exports to companies involved in China’s crackdown on Xinjiang, the northwestern region where hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities have been detained for re-education and indoctrination.
Beijing officials insist that America should not see China’s rise as a threat. In SeptemberChina’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Bidens’s envoy to the climate, John Kerry, that a major US strategic misconception lies behind the deteriorating relationship between the two countries.
Mr. Wang quoted a Chinese saying: He who has tied the knot must untie it.
The ball is now in America’s court, Mr. Wang said.
