US-China Relations: What You Need to Know

No relationship is shaping the planet any more. And no relationship overflows, in such a wide and important set of issues, with more tension and mistrust.

The United States and China are deeply at odds over how people and economies should be governed. The two powers pass for influence beyond their shores, compete in technology and maneuver for military advantages on land, in outer space and in cyberspace. But they are also major trading and business partners, making their rivalry more complex than the Cold War one with which it is sometimes compared.

This complexity will be complete when President Biden holds a virtual summit with China’s top leader Xi Jinping.

Antony J. Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has called the management of relations with China the greatest geopolitical test of the 21st century. However, China has troubled American policymakers since Mao’s armies took control of the nation that liberated it, in the language of the Communist Party in 1949.