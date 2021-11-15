Testing Stingray Forging Ahead | Defense News: International Aviation News

Boeing (Stand 1200) has undertaken an intensive testing campaign with its MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aerial fuel prototype with the aim of ironing out any “defects” before production begins. The company-owned test vehicle – known as the T1 – undertook its first flight on September 19, 2019, at the company’s test facility at MidAmerica St. Airport. Louis in Mascoutah, Illinois, 40 miles from the Boeing plant in Lambert Field, St. Louis. , and has since been busy cleaning up a large number of test points.

“We have modified the normal ‘buy-build-test’ purchasing development model,” said Dave Bujold, MQ-25 program director. “Instead of testing the last, we are testing the first. The result is a huge amount of data that informs our production of the MQ-25 Navy. ” As Boeing says, the company is using T1 to “strengthen the digital thread that connects aircraft design to production to test operations and durability.”

Boeing has also invested heavily in model-based engineering, allowing engineers to predict how each system will work under certain conditions. It then uses data from test flights to verify forecasts or to inform necessary changes if real-world results differ from those generated in the digital model. “Flights follow for many hours in the lab using models to simulate flight and aircraft performance,” said Jim Young, chief MQ-25 engineer. “Digital modeling is also being used to support MQ-25 production and to model sustainability and growth planning for the future.”

Following initial vehicle system flight tests, the T1 was equipped with the Cobham Air Fuel Target Store (ARS) in 2020, allowing the start of tank tests. Initially, the tests focused on the behavior of the MQ-25 while holding the ARS before the receiver tests began, eventually paving the way for the contacts to be undertaken.

On June 4, on the 26th flight of the T1, it successfully supplied an F / A-18F Super Hornet from the Navy VX-23 test squadron. The historic contact came after the receiver flew close to the MQ-25 – sometimes up to 20 feet – to evaluate wake-up patterns behind the tanker. On August 18, Stingray then refueled an Northrop Grumman E-2D Hawkeye aircraft into the air with early gains from the VX-20.

Recently, T1 refueled a Lockheed Martin F-35C. During the September 13 flight, the F-35C from the VX-23 undertook a preliminary study before coming into contact with the drug and receiving fuel from the MQ-25. This ended the tank demonstrations for the main types of aircraft that Stingray would supply with fuel in service.

By the time the F-35C was refueled, the T1 had flown more than 120 flight hours in the two years since its first flight and had expanded the envelope significantly. By the beginning of the year he had flown for more than six hours and reached an altitude of 30,000 feet. “The aircraft is performing well throughout the flight envelope and we are moving forward with the processes and procedures for flying this aircraft on a routine basis,” said Boeing Ty test pilot Grouch Frautschi. “We have had navy testers with us every step of the way taking advantage of the early learning that this aircraft offers.”

Stingray emerged from a long-term program to deploy an ISR / strike drone aboard the US Navy carriers, but then developed into the Carrier-Based Air Fuel System (CBARS), the new program being approved in 2016. The CBARS concept focuses on providing a tanker with a few observable features that can discharge in-flight fuel load from the Boeing Super Hornet fleet, releasing more F / A-18 for combat missions.

In August 2018, Marina selected the Boeing design compared to the competition from General Atomics and Lockheed Martin, awarding an initial $ 805 million contract for the development and production of four Engineering Development Model (EDM) aircraft. In April 2020, he added three aircraft to the Demonstration and Testing System (SDTA) aircraft. Boeing chose to build T1 at its own expense in order to speed up development and the procurement process.

Boeing has the first two EDM aircraft now under construction. The Navy plans to purchase 72 MQ-25s to be deployed across the carrier’s air wings. Initial operational capability is planned for 2024. Meanwhile, Boeing will continue to use the T1 to refine the design and plans to undertake deck handling tests aboard a carrier to test the ship’s integration elements. For this he will be transported to Norfolk, Virginia, before boarding a carrier.